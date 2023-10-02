Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film Is Officially Happening

The concert film Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour will hit theaters this December. The Renaissance World Tour concluded on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Entertainment Weekly reports, “The announcement was shown to the audience at the end of the Kansas City tour stop, which also marked the end of the Renaissance World Tour. A trailer featuring images from throughout the Renaissance tour — including Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, her dancers, and various images of fans dressed in chrome, was displayed on the stage screen with the date of December 1st announced at the end.”

Deadline reports, “Titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the pic captures the opening show of the tour in Stockholm, Sweden to its grand finale tonight in Kansas City, Missouri. The tour received 2.7 million fans from around the world, and has grossed over a half billion dollars.”

Beyoncé's Film Announcement Follows the News of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

In a press release, AMC Theatres announced the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour would arrive in theaters on October 13. According to Variety, presale tickets for the Taylor Swift film raked in $26 million, setting a new single-day sales record for AMC. The previous record holder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, only pulled in $16.9 million in one day. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour broke that record in three hours.

Surely, news about record-breaking presales and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour prompting The Exorcist: Believer to change its release date inspired Queen Bey to repeat the formula with Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. However, this is not Beyoncé's first concert film. The 2019 film Homecoming documents Beyoncé's journey to headlining Coachella a year after the birth of her twins, Remi and Sir.

Deadline reports, “the movie is hitting cinemas in U.S., Mexico and Canada on December 1 with additional offshore cities to be announced. Tickets start at $22 and are currently on sale, and like the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie, the pic will play at other rival circuits. AMC is releasing the movie in partnership with Beyoncé’s film production co and record label, Parkwood Entertainment. Similar to Eras Tour, AMC is playing Renaissance on the weekends –Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays– for at least four weeks. New York City based distributor Variance is booking cinemas on behalf of AMC in the U.S., while Cineplex is booking Canada and Cinepolis is booking Central America and Trafalgar Releasing is handling outside North America.”

RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé I’m theaters December 1st pic.twitter.com/4uvdGUC0mZ — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) October 2, 2023

Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour opens in theaters on December 1. Presale tickets are currently on sale at beyoncefilm.com.