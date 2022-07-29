Beyonce’s New Album, Worth a Listen?

by
beyonce SS MSN
Beyonce released her first studio album in 6 years today. Although the album was leaked, the physical copies for pre-order are currently sold out.

Many of her raving #BeyHive fans refused to listen to the bootleg version of the album and waited instead for the intended release date.  This album comes as act one of a three-part collection the singer will be releasing in coming years.

Let's take a look at how the world is reacting to Renaissance.

Reactions to Beyonce's Renaissance

Rolling Stone gave 4.5/5 stars to the album.

This album was inspired by Stefanie De La Germanott. A maid who was martyred for her beliefs.

A fan said the album doesn't have a single track worth skipping.

Another fan implied that the album was straight fire.

Another Twitter user said Beyonce thanks all her loyal fans for not listening to the leak.

And lastly, Beyonce is the best-selling artist across digital platforms as of today.

