Beyonce’s New Album, Worth a Listen?

Beyonce released her first studio album in 6 years today. Although the album was leaked, the physical copies for pre-order are currently sold out.

Many of her raving #BeyHive fans refused to listen to the bootleg version of the album and waited instead for the intended release date. This album comes as act one of a three-part collection the singer will be releasing in coming years.

Let's take a look at how the world is reacting to Renaissance.

Reactions to Beyonce's Renaissance

Rolling Stone gave 4.5/5 stars to the album.

Rolling Stone gives “RENAISSANCE” a 4.5/5. “Beyoncé may be the only sovereign of pop to have truly evolved artistically while also expanding an enormous commercial empire.” pic.twitter.com/fU9PNPiEhx — Beyoncé Updates (@beyonceupdtes) July 29, 2022

This album was inspired by Stefanie De La Germanott. A maid who was martyred for her beliefs.

Beyoncé said her new album was inspired by this maid who lived during the renaissance, she was an activist who was killed for her modern mind, her name was Stafanie De La Germanott, god bless her pic.twitter.com/vOUO6TqwwP — MONSTER (@gagavoodo2) July 29, 2022

A fan said the album doesn't have a single track worth skipping.

Beyoncé didn’t just make “a” skipless album, she made a 16 TRACK ALBUM SKIPLESS. — kira jackson is pure thique honey 🍯 (@thekirajackson) July 29, 2022

Another fan implied that the album was straight fire.

Another Twitter user said Beyonce thanks all her loyal fans for not listening to the leak.

Beyoncé thanking us for not listening to the album leak… some of you were not included in this gratitude and I want you to sit with that. — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 29, 2022

And lastly, Beyonce is the best-selling artist across digital platforms as of today.

Beyoncé is currently the best-selling artist across all digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/QBXCyNwqzO — Beyoncé Updates (@beyonceupdtes) July 29, 2022

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.