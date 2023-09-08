Beyond Belief: 15 Movies With Coincidences Too Crazy To Ignore

In the cinematic universe, there are instances where coincidences seem almost too unbelievable to be true. The following films showcase these moments that garner a side-eye. Though they certainly make for entertaining viewing, it's worth considering how these wild twists of fate can sometimes stretch the bounds of credibility in storytelling.

1. Skyfall (2012)

Skyfall, while a visually stunning Bond film, occasionally leans on implausible coincidences to advance the plot. An example is when Bond's enemy detonates a wall just as an empty subway train passes by; the convenient timing stretches believability. While such moments may serve the narrative, they risk undermining the audience's suspension of disbelief, showcasing the film's penchant for fortuitous, almost absurd twists.

2. World War Z (2013)

World War Z also relies heavily on improbable strokes of luck. One notable instance is the main character and his companion miraculously surviving a plane crash within walking distance of their intended destination. Obviously, it was necessary for everything else to fall into place, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's highly unlikely!

3. The Dark Knight (2008)

The hospital scene in The Dark Knight is a prime example of the Joker's unbelievably precise planning. He orchestrates the simultaneous destruction of two hospitals, each rigged with explosives, while timing it to perfection. The ridiculousness arises from his ability to accurately anticipate every character's actions and decisions. In reality, such a complex operation involving multiple variables and human responses would be far less predictable, making this cinematic moment an exaggerated portrayal of the Joker's genius.

4. Vertigo (1958)

In Vertigo, Scottie, the protagonist, stumbles upon a woman who had previously impersonated the blonde he had been captivated by the year before. Astonishingly, he becomes infatuated with her without realizing that she and the blonde are one and the same.

It's worth noting that this encounter wasn't orchestrated by the con artist; rather, Scottie inadvertently crosses paths with her while aimlessly wandering the bustling streets of San Francisco. He spots her from a distance and instinctively decides to pursue her. This is a throwback, but one user said it was the most ridiculous cinematic coincidence that they'd seen.

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Notably, the moment when Spider-Man's friend, Ned, learns to manipulate portals with ease, echoing Doctor Strange's arduous training, feels too expedited. While the film aims for humor, it inadvertently highlights a discrepancy in the mastery of magic. Doctor Strange's years of study contrasting with Ned's spontaneous portal manipulation could be seen as a plot coincidence that strains the film's internal logic.

6. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman has been criticized for its contrived plot elements, epitomized by the infamous “Martha” scene. At this moment, Batman decides not to kill Superman upon learning that both their mothers share the same name, Martha. While attempting to humanize the characters, the scene comes off as forced and unlikely. Lex Luthor's plan couldn't have accounted for such a specific, unlikely coincidence, leaving viewers questioning the believability of the narrative's pivotal moment.

7. Training Day (2001)

In Training Day, Ethan Hawke's survival hinges on helping the cousin of a gangster during a critical scene. While this twist underscores the intricacies of the criminal underworld, it remains far-fetched due to its pinpoint timing. The sudden reappearance of this connection at a life-or-death juncture is highly questionable, making it a ruse within an otherwise gritty narrative.

8. Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

In the cell phone scene in Law Abiding Citizen, Clyde crafts explosive devices within phones, anticipating their exact use during a courtroom showdown. Though it's a tense plot device, it's not believable at all. Clyde's ability to foresee the actions of individuals strains realism, exemplifying one of his many plans that are just impossible without omniscience being a known factor.

9. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Saving Private Ryan is a powerful war film that many people loved, but it wasn't void of a few far-reaching scenes. For example, Tom Hanks' character is killed just as reinforcements and aircraft arrive. His demise, orchestrated for dramatic impact, aligns with the soldier he previously spared. While it adds emotional weight, this timing edges toward unfeasible, reflecting Hollywood's penchant for sentimentality amidst its epic and realistic war portrayal.

10. Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Andy's escape in The Shawshank Redemption is based on a meticulously dug tunnel, concealed by a Raquel Welch poster. The impracticality arises as he excavates for years without discovery. Additionally, his getaway coincides with a thunderstorm that conveniently masks the noise, adding a layer of unimaginable luck.

11. Crash (2004)

In a pivotal scene from Crash, characters Cameron and Christine find themselves in a car crash, their lives hanging in the balance. Coincidentally, Officer Ryan, who previously engaged in a racially charged confrontation with Cameron, arrives at the accident scene as one of the first responders.

This convergence of characters heightens tension and drama, emphasizing the film's exploration of racial prejudice. While it's not completely unbelievable at face value, some viewers thought it was a cheesy twist.

12. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

One of the key plot elements revolves around the intense rivalry between Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and Eddie Brock, who ultimately transforms into Venom. What makes this scenario truly inconceivable is the sheer coincidence that Eddie just so happens to be present in the same church as Peter when he attempts to rid himself of the symbiote suit. If you love the characters and the franchise then you just buy into it, but it's still silly at face value.

13. Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump weaves a tapestry of chance occurrences throughout Forrest's life. This is exemplified when you consider his unexpected meeting with Jenny in Washington D.C. amid a massive anti-war rally. This serendipitous encounter, while emotionally charged, highlights the film's reliance on improbable events that happen every step of the way. Nonetheless, the movie was comedic in many ways, making the coincidences more tolerable than films that want you to view the situations as serious.

14. Back to the Future (1985)

In Back to the Future when Marty travels back to 1955, he accidentally interferes with his parents' meeting, putting his own existence in jeopardy. It's a crucial but coincidental encounter that's central to the plot. These twists of fate add excitement, but the film's heavy reliance on such chance events can occasionally challenge our belief in the story's realism.

15. Pulp Fiction (1994)

While watching Pulp Fiction, you notice that Butch Coolidge crosses paths with Marsellus Wallace at a seemingly random moment. Butch decides to save Marsellus from two sadistic criminals, even though they are bitter enemies. This happenstance moment leads them to form an impromptu alliance, which feels exceptionally unlikely given their prior antagonistic relationship. Such a coincidental turn of events in the film adds an element of surrealism and unpredictability that defines Tarantino's storytelling style.

