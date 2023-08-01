Beyond Disney: Top Theme Parks Across US

In 2019, 521 million people visited theme parks across the country. While this year's numbers are still climbing back to that record after being shuttered for nearly two years, more families are expected to visit amusement parks this summer than any time since 2020.

While others may fly to Florida to visit the amusement behemoths that are Disney and Universal, the United States is filled with top-notch regional theme parks just a short drive from home.

Many of these regional parks make up some of the highest-attended theme parks in the nation. Each year, Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) releases its Theme Index and Museum Index, an annual report that studies attendance trends among the world's top-visited destinations. To little surprise, Disney and Universal take the lion's share of the nation's highest-attended theme parks.

Disney and Universal account for the top nine highest-attended parks in North America. However, once you move past those two industry juggernauts, you will find regional parks representing many corners of America.

Disney And Universal Battle It Out For Top Spot

It does not simply seem like Walt Disney Company and NBCUniversal dominate the nation's theme park landscape – they have the data to prove it. Unsurprisingly, Disney and Universal remain the nation's highest-attended theme park companies. Magic Kingdom, Disney's flagship theme park in Florida, drew in over 17 million guests in 2022, per TEA's report.

Universal has had a strong showing following the pandemic, with its Islands of Adventure in Orlando singled out as the only park to have exceeded its 2019 attendance levels in 2022.

Gavin Doyle, founder of MickeyVisit.com, says, “Universal has done a masterful job investing in their theme parks over the last two decades to create world-class offerings. The experiences they deliver push Disney to up their own game. Ultimately, this competition is fantastic for theme park fans. I am thrilled to support Disney and Universal as they continue investing in immersive storytelling featuring our favorite characters.”

What are the most popular theme parks in the United States besides Disney and Universal? Here are the top ten parks based on TEA's estimated attendance from 2022.

SeaWorld Orlando – Orlando, Florida

Even with Walt Disney World and Universal Orland Resort accounted for, Central Florida remains the top-performing region regarding the nation's highest-attended theme parks. SeaWorld Orlando drew in an estimated 4.5 million guests in 2022, which will likely grow. The park recently opened a first-of-its-kind coaster called Pipeline, bringing SeaWorld to the forefront of attraction innovation.

Knott's Berry Farm – Buena Park, California

Knott's Berry Farm is one of the nation's oldest continuously-operated parks. It's located down the road from Disneyland Resort and about 40 minutes outside of Los Angeles, California. Founded over 100 years ago as a roadside berry stand, Knott's has grown into a charming, family-friendly destination with thrill rides, entertainment, and its annual Boysenberry Festival. Southern California locals likely accounted for most of Knott's 2022 attendance, which totaled 3,899,000 guests.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay, Florida

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is another popular Florida destination, two hours west of Walt Disney World. Mikkel Woodruff of Sometimes Home says, “Florida has many theme park options outside of Orlando. Busch Gardens makes Tampa special for visitors who visit the west coast of the Sunshine State and want some theme park thrills without traveling one to one and a half hours east. There are tons of roller coasts and holiday events, which add to the park's appeal. In addition to this is Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream. Their annual Halloween event is highly attended and one of the scariest holiday events we've ever been to!”

SeaWorld San Diego – San Diego, California

SeaWorld San Diego welcomed an estimated 3,507,000 guests in 2022.

Karee Blunt of Our Woven Journey says, “Our family has been to SeaWorld a few times, and it's one of our favorite theme parks to hit up when we're in San Diego. The rides are fun, the shows are great, the animals are always a treat to see, but the thing we love most is that there are almost always smaller crowds compared to nearby Disneyland.”

Cedar Point – Sandusky, Ohio

While California and Florida are theme park epicenters in the United States, the Midwest also shows strongly. Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, is home to some of the top-rated thrill rides in the country. Scott McConkey from Miles with McConkey says, “Cedar Point has world-class roller coasters and excellent family rides. It sits along the beautiful sandy shores of Lake Erie, giving visitors the unique opportunity for a theme park and beach vacation all in one. Finding another theme park anywhere that can match their thrill rides would be challenging. The views of the lake and marinas whisk you away to another world.”

The park is located about an hour from Cleveland, Ohio.

Six Flags Magic Mountain – Valencia, California

Three of the 24 Six Flags properties across the United States appear on the list of the highest-attended theme parks from 2022. Topping Six Flags' portfolio is Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, roughly one hour north of Los Angeles. Magic Mountain boasts more thrill rides than any park in the region. In fact, Magic Mountain holds the world record for the most roller coasters in a single park, clocking in at 20, per BusinessWire.

Kings Island – Kings Island, Ohio

Another popular destination in 2022 was Kings Island in Kings Island, Ohio, drawing an estimated 3,340,000 guests last year. McConkey, “Kings Island offers an excellent combination of thrill rides, family rides, and a water park, all in one location. You can ride the Beast, the world's longest wooden roller coaster, and ascend a one-third-scale replica of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Kings Island is more than a summer destination. It won the “Best Theme Park Halloween Event” in a 2022 USA TODAY poll.” The park is located roughly an hour from the city center of Columbus, Ohio.

Six Flags Great Adventure – Jackson, New Jersey

Six Flags Great Adventure was the highest-attended Northeaster theme park in 2022. The Jackson, New Jersey destination welcomed an estimated 2,153,000 guests last year. In addition to its many thrill rides, Six Flags Great Adventure includes a 350-acre Wild Safari that merged with its main park in 2012. According to The Orange County Register, that space brings the park's total acreage to 510, making it the second largest theme park in the world after Disney's Animal Kingdom. The destination is easily accessible by car and train from New York City.

Hersheypark – Hershey, Pennsylvania

Guests may notice the scent of chocolate wafting through the air at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Located about 2 hrs from Philadelphia, the regional amusement park's 2022 attendance totaled 3,193,000. Hersheypark opened in 1906, with its first roller coaster opening roughly 20 years later. The chocolate-themed park is sprawling and at an impressive 120 acres, making it the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania.

Six Flags Great America – Gurnee, Illinois

Six Flags Great America is the final park to round out the top ten regional amusement parks in the United States for 2022. This park, located near Chicago, Illinois, opened as Marriott's Great America in 1976 before Six Flags acquired the property in 1984. With 15 roller coasters, Six Flags Great America ranks third for the highest number of roller coasters in a single park in the United States, following Six Flags Magic Mountain and Cedar Point, per Statista.

Notable theme park brands that missed the top ten list include Legoland's properties in California, Florida, and New York, along with popular regional parks such as Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, Sesame Place in Hulmeville, Pennsylvania, and Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana.

