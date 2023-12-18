Beyond Merry and Bright: The Unspoken Stress Haunting Moms During Holidays

The holidays are upon us, but not everyone feels merry and bright. The American Psychological Foundation (APF) found that nearly nine in 10 U.S. adults say something causes them stress during the holiday season.

In their research, the APF found that nearly half of adults — 43% — feel stress is stealing away the joy of these special holiday moments. And for 36%, Christmas feels like more of a competition than a celebration.

Overwhelming stress can cloud what should be a time of warmth and togetherness, leaving many feeling anything but festive.

According to a Pew Report, in most opposite-gender households, women take on the primary role in essential tasks like laundry, house cleaning, meal preparation, and even home decor decisions.

Beyond these responsibilities, women also shoulder more of the daily childcare duties, grocery shopping, and dish washing than their partners. This disparity in household tasks doesn't take a break during the holidays; it tends to intensify.

Historical Perceptions and Continuing Trends

For decades, holiday responsibilities like gift-giving and kin-keeping have been entrenched as “women's work.” Studies from the '90s demonstrate this trend has been around for a long time. The APF study demonstrates that this divide persists into the 2020s.

Women often feel compelled not just to participate in, but also to lead these efforts, investing significant time and money into holiday preparations.

Intensifying Pressure on Kin-Keepers

The burden of being a kin-keeper, responsible for maintaining family ties and orchestrating various holiday activities, falls disproportionately on women.

A study by Dawn O. Braithwaite for Psychology Today highlights that 91% of self-identified kin-keepers are women. As these responsibilities converge during the holidays, the strain on these kin-keepers amplifies, exacerbating the stress and workload already borne by women.

Societal Expectations and Gender Socialization

These roles are part of societal expectations for women from an early age. From childhood, girls are encouraged to take on more household chores and, later, are more apt to invest more time in holiday-related activities like planning parties, decorating, and maintaining the home's aesthetic.

Even single women continue to invest more time in these tasks than single men, underscoring the persistent societal pressure to fulfill these roles.

This emphasis on representation and aesthetics as women's responsibilities perpetuates the unequal distribution of holiday labor in heterosexual relationships.

Challenges for Moms: Juggling Roles

For entrepreneurial mothers, the holiday season presents a complex maze of juggling professional aspirations with household duties. Balancing business demands with creating a joyful atmosphere at home poses a unique challenge.

The pressure to excel in both spheres intensifies as these women navigate work commitments and manage the demands of holiday preparations.

Unlike traditional employment settings, where vacation time might offer a respite, entrepreneurial mothers often find themselves continuously juggling work and family obligations.

The struggle to carve out dedicated time for business endeavors amidst the chaos of holiday planning and household duties becomes a delicate balancing act, testing the moms’ resilience and multitasking abilities.

Practical Tips for Managing Stress

Prioritization Strategies

Outline essential tasks for both business and festivities. Use schedules to allocate specific time slots for work, family, and self-care. Navigating the holiday season while running a business demands strategic prioritization.

Start by outlining crucial tasks both in your business and for holiday activities. Embrace the power of lists and schedules, allocating specific time slots for work, family, and self-care.

Effective Communication

Set realistic expectations about availability during this hectic period. Discuss boundaries with clients and collaborators, making sure they understand your holiday schedule and any potential deadline adjustments. Open, clear communication with family and colleagues is critical.

Delegation

Don’t hesitate to delegate tasks. Enlist family members or consider outsourcing certain chores or business responsibilities. Embrace the support network around you. It's not a sign of weakness but an intelligent approach to lighten the load.

Embrace Self-Care

Even if you’re surrounded by hustle and bustle, prioritize your well-being. Dedicate time for self-care activities, whether a quiet moment with a book, a brisk walk, or a relaxing bath. Remember, good mental and physical health are essential for maintaining productivity and managing stress.

Advocating for Change

It's crucial to acknowledge the pressing need for societal shifts toward a more equitable division of holiday responsibilities. The unequal burden disproportionately shouldered by women during this season reflects entrenched societal norms and expectations that demand reevaluation.

Women and the numerous tasks they do are overdue for recognition. Their invisible labor is a vital part of the fabric of our communities and households. It's time to acknowledge and include their value in our societal discourse and structures.

Encouraging a shift in cultural attitudes toward shared responsibilities during the holidays fosters a more inclusive and supportive environment. It's about dismantling outdated gender stereotypes that dictate specific roles based on societal norms rather than individual capabilities or interests.

Moving Towards Empowerment

It's vital to recognize the incredible resilience of women steering through the seasonal rush. Their unwavering dedication in spite of overwhelming holiday responsibilities deserves admiration and steadfast support.

Empowerment stems from acknowledging challenges and forming a united front. It's about rallying together, advocating for fairness, and reshaping societal norms to ensure a more balanced holiday experience.

Supporting women isn't a fleeting notion; it's an ongoing commitment to creating a landscape where gender equality thrives beyond the holiday season.

