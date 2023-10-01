Beyond Superstition: 24 Films Plagued by Strange Happenings

Whether they're psychological thrillers or supernatural dramas, strange and disturbing things tend to happen in horror films. From Suspiria (1977 & 2018) to Let the Right One In (2008), these spooky films provide fright through unearthly and odd occurrences with which the characters struggle to grapple.

1. The Wailing (2016)

After a stranger appears in a small South Korean town, mysterious deaths begin around the same time. As the police attempt to uncover the truth behind the deaths, the townspeople grow uneasy. Soon, a mob mentality grows as more and more townspeople link the stranger to their loved ones' deaths.

2. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

When a surgeon with a happy, stable family life meets a teenage admirer, he's complimented by the boy's interest in his profession. But over time, the teen inserts himself deeper and deeper into the surgeon's life. When the surgeon finally discovers the teen's intentions, his peaceful life becomes one of tension and horror.

3. The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring is a supernatural, haunted house horror film that follows a family of two parents and their five daughters who suspect an entity haunting their new home. The parents call a team of paranormal investigators to identify the spirits lurking in their home. As the investigation reveals more about the home's past, the family's regret in moving there grows.

4. The Strangers (2008)

This twisted home invasion thriller begins as a couple reaches their vacation home to spend a relaxing weekend away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. However, they never find the peace they're searching for because a series of unfortunate events unfold before a group of sadistic masked men break into the home and tie the couple up.

5. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

The police arrive at the scene of a murder but find no signs of a break-in. Puzzled, their confusion increases when they see the body of an unidentified woman and perform an autopsy that reveals something strange about her death. As the coroner investigates the Jane Doe, he comes up with evidence that suggests mortal humans didn't cause her death.

6. A Dark Song (2016)

This Irish-British horror film follows a grieving mother who tragically lost her young son. Desperate to see her child again, she contacts an occultist and rents out a dilapidated house to perform a months-long ritual to talk with his spirit. Before they begin, the occultist warns the mother that she cannot leave the house before the ceremony is over, no matter what happens in those walls.

7. Suspiria (1977 & 2018)

This surreal horror film's 1977 and 2018 versions are both worth watching. When a new student arrives at a prestigious dance academy in Berlin, she meets a kind young woman who turns up murdered later that same night. Despite the staff's explanations, the new student suspects they're hiding something about the other student's death.

8. The Night House (2020)

After her husband dies unexpectedly, his grieving widow suffers from haunting nightmares. Her terrible dreams cause her to believe the home her husband built for them possessed a horrifying secret, but everything calms down with the morning light. Confused and shaken, the woman searches through her husband's old belongings, hoping to find a hint about what's happening. She never could have predicted what she would find amongst the dusty boxes.

9. The Vigil (2019)

After a Holocaust survivor dies in his dilapidated old home, a young Jewish man with a traumatic past and money troubles agrees to keep vigil over the dead man for a big paycheck. When he arrives at the crumbling home, strange events make him worry that he chose a terrible way to make an extra couple of bucks.

10. The Lodge (2019)

The Lodge is a psychological horror film about a man who brings his children and his new girlfriend to a remote cabin for a vacation during the cold winter months. After a short while, the man leaves his children with his girlfriend to get some work done. But when a blizzard confines the children and the woman in the cabin, the woman's behavior grows strange, and the children fear something sinister is going on.

11. Insidious (2010)

This haunting horror film follows a family of three after they move into a new home. As they attempt to start their lives in a new place, their young son wanders into the attic and encounters something terrifying. The next day, he won't wake up, and his parents learn he fell into a coma, but the doctors don't know why. But when the parents witness their comatose child up and walking around at night, they begin to wonder if the entity he saw was real.

12. Coherence (2013)

Coherence is a surreal psychological sci-fi film about a group of friends who reunite after years apart to enjoy each others' company at a dinner party. While there, a comet passes overhead. As the comet passes, it begins infiltrating the partygoers' minds, causing strange behavior and eerie reflections that make the friends uneasy.

13. The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

Two years after his wife died in a tragic car accident, a journalist drives to a job interview but eventually realizes he won't make it there. Somehow, he went completely off course and ended up in a small West Virginia town. There, many inhabitants have caught sightings of a sinister cryptid known as Mothman before meeting a grisly fate.

14. The Sentinel (1977)

Looking for a fresh start, a model breaks up with her boyfriend and moves into a new apartment building. At first, she thinks it's strange that her only neighbor is a priest, but after living in the apartment for a little while, she understands why. She and the priest aren't alone: a fearsome entity also lives in their building. But how long can the priest manage to keep the spirit at bay?

15. Frailty (2001)

When a young man walks into an FBI agent's office, the agent cannot predict what he will hear when the man opens his mouth. It turns out the man is the son of a prolific serial killer who trained his two sons to continue the murders in his footsteps. While one son refuses to engage in his father's horrifying lifestyle, the younger son dives headfirst into his father's gruesome endeavor and takes over the killings.

16. Session 9 (2001)

Session 9 is a supernatural horror film about a group of asbestos removal workers assigned to clean up an abandoned mental institution. When they reach the deteriorating building, the townspeople warn them that no one has stepped near that place for many years. Once the workers begin their jobs at the asylum, they realize exactly why everyone stays so far away.

17. Caveat (2020)

A man who suffers from amnesia takes a job as a caretaker for his landlord's niece, who also suffers from a cognitive impairment. During his first few days on the job, he learns about the child's parents and their shocking, horrific deaths. Over time, he begins to experience paranormal events. He grows wary of the child's eerie behavior, like wandering around with a crossbow and wearing a rabbit's head as a hat.

18. The Medium (2021)

This Thai-South Korean mockumentary-style horror film follows a shaman whose niece becomes possessed by a benevolent goddess. But as the niece's behavior grows more confused and unruly, the shaman wonders whether she's truly possessed by a goddess or something more sinister.

19. Relic (2020)

Relic is an Australian psychological horror film about two daughters who return to their family home when they realize their aging mother with dementia has gone missing. They don't find their mother when they arrive at the house, where a strange black mold quickly spreads across the home. Unsettled, the women reach out to neighbors to learn more about what happened. But it's much worse than they ever imagined when they uncover the truth.

20. Apostle (2018)

This period folk horror film takes place in 1905 Britain when a man returns to his childhood home only to discover a dangerous cult abducted his sister. Desperate to save his sister, the man visits the cult's remote island home to extract her. But what he finds on the quiet island makes leaving with his life an incredible challenge.

21. The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)

The Taking of Deborah Logan is a supernatural found-footage horror film about a group of college students whose thesis project involves recording the daily lives of an aging woman and her daughter. As the students spend more time with the family, they witness odd behavior from the older woman that seems almost inhuman. When they realize she may be possessed, it could be too late for the students to survive.

22. It Follows (2014)

When a teenage girl gets intimate with her new boyfriend, her exciting night turns to horror when a fearsome entity begins to follow her no matter where she goes. Forced to stay on the move, the teen realizes her boyfriend passed the entity to her through their adult relations. The girl has a choice: pass the entity on to a new, naive victim or find a way to destroy it once and for all before it catches up to her.

23. Let The Right One in (2008)

Let the Right One In is a romantic Swedish horror flick about a bullied twelve-year-old boy who befriends a strange, pale young girl in his neighborhood. As unsolved murders pop up around their town, the two friends grow close. But one day, the girl shares a secret about her nature that links her to the dead bodies found across the city.

24. The Lighthouse (2019)

When a new lighthouse keeper arrives at an isolated outpost, his partner shows him the ropes. But when a storm leaves the two trapped on the island, they witness strange events as reality and imagination become blurred. The two men are isolated not only by the harsh waters surrounding them but also by their own twisted minds.

Source: (The Wrap).