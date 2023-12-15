Bible App Surges in Popularity Amidst National Anxiety Crisis

America is in the middle of a mental health crisis.

The health policy site KFF analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, and found that nearly one-third of all Americans report experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. Among individuals ages 18-24, it’s almost half.

“Anxiety is a normal part of our lives and can be helpful at times. It is normal to get anxious before a job interview. The goal is not to let anxiety dominate and rule your life and decisions,” says Dr. Patrice Berry, a licensed clinical psychologist. “Many people need tools and support to learn how to do this.”

This year, many people found hope, encouragement, wisdom, and support through one of the most popular Bible study apps: YouVersion.

YouVersion Bible App Reports Record Downloads in 2023

The YouVersion Family of Apps saw record growth this year as users worldwide turned to the Bible for encouragement on topics including love, peace, hope, healing, and anxiety.

The number of installs and the daily engagement rate soared throughout 2023 as every month this year ranked among the all-time highest months in YouVersion’s 15-year history.

In 2023 alone, the YouVersion app was installed on over 100 million devices, bringing the total installs up to 725 million. Similarly, daily Bible usage on the app grew by 20% this year.

Heidi Bender, a long-time user of the YouVersion Bible app, appreciates how easy it is to find relevant Bible verses within the app. “When I am feeling anxious, I use the search feature to find verses that help with anxiety. I like how it provides many verses, and then I can easily select the verse and read the full chapter to learn the context of the verses.”

Natasha Newton has also been using the app for a while, and loves its many daily devotionals. “It’s easy to choose a topic I need encouragement about. I sometimes read plans along with friends and family. Reading the Bible and memorizing verses absolutely eases my anxiety.”

YouVersion Announces Its Verse of the Year

YouVersion also recently announced Isaiah 41:10 as its 2023 Verse of the Year.

It’s the most highlighted, bookmarked, and shared verse on the YouVersion Bible app for three of the last four years. It reads:

“So do not fear, for I am with you;

do not be dismayed, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you and help you;

I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

This is only one of the many Bible verses about anxiety available in the app.

Christian author Sarah Frazer loves to read the Psalms to quiet her anxiety.

“Each night before bed, when I worry the most, I open the YouVersion Bible app to read one or two Psalms. Reading for just five minutes allows me to soak in a small portion of Scripture and quiet my anxiety. I might also pick one verse to repeat in my head as I turn out the light. Pouring out my complaints to God, sharing my worries with the Father who never sleeps, and rehearing truth from the Bible helps quiet the anxious thoughts.”

Regular Bible Reading Shown To Lessen Anxiety

Beyond personal testimonials, recent studies have confirmed a significant positive correlation between reading the Bible and better mental health.

According to a recent State of the Bible report, people who read the Bible regularly report experiencing significantly fewer symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression.

This isn’t because reading the Bible protects people from the hardships of life. Instead, consistent Bible study gives readers the strength, encouragement, wisdom, and hope they need to thrive in whatever circumstances life sends them.

Christian author Brooke McGlothlin explains, “God’s truth transforms. Like putting on glasses, we learn to see the truth of our circumstances from God’s perspective when we allow His Word to transform the way we think. We will have troubles while we’re on this earth. It’s a promise. But this consistent lifestyle—a habit of being in and going to God’s Word as our source of peace—makes all the difference.”

Rusty Roberts, Sr., CEO of Brio-Medical, shares his experience. “I absolutely turn to the Bible to battle stress, fear and anxiety. It’s a proactive way to get help from our Lord right when we need it most.”

How Does Reading the Bible Help With Anxiety?

Dr. Lee Warren, a practicing neurosurgeon and former combat surgeon in Iraq, explains how the Bible can help with anxiety.

“The science is clear. Multiple studies have shown conclusively that people who turn to God to address their anxiety improve more over time than those who do not.

“For example, a study published by researchers at Baylor University in 2021 showed statistically significant reductions in anxiety, suicidal thoughts, depression, and anger among prisoners who went through a trauma-informed Bible reading program as part of their therapy compared to a similar group of people who did not go through the program. The participants also showed reduced PTSD symptoms, increased forgiveness, and a heightened sense of purpose in their lives.

“And functional brain imaging studies are even more interesting. Several studies have shown that prayer, meditation, and Bible reading actually lead to increased release of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, the chemicals that produce feelings of happiness, calmness, and reduced anxiety. Some studies have shown that parts of the brain involved in emotional regulation and resilience actually enlarge within one month of practicing these things!”

Dr. Warren reads his Bible daily for a greater sense of purpose, clarity, and hope.

“It makes a difference in my life, and has helped me heal after going to war, losing a son, and in every problem life brings me. Simply put, from a scientific and practical perspective, Bible reading reduces anxiety, makes my brain more resilient, and produces hope.”

Dr. Jameca Cooper, a psychologist with over 20 years of experience, agrees: “Overall, reading the Bible is one of the most effective ways to manage stress and anxiety.”

