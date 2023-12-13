New Research Shows Regular Bible Readers Give More Generously

Does reading the Bible make people more generous? The latest research suggests it does.

According to the 2023 State of the Bible report from the American Bible Society, Christians who regularly read and follow the Bible’s teachings are significantly more generous than the average American.

Pastor Luke Simmons explains, “Generosity is at the heart of the Christian faith. John 3:16 tells us, ‘God so loved the world that he gave his Son.’ In that sense, we are never more godly than when we give and serve generously.”

How Spiritual Practice Affects Financial Giving

Over 68% of American households donated money to at least one charitable cause in 2022. Among practicing Christians, however, the number is much higher, according to the State of the Bible report.

About 95% of practicing Christians give to charity, compared to 68% of non-practicing Christians and 51% of non-Christians.

The American Bible Society defines practicing Christians as those who “identify as Christian, attend church at least once a month, and consider their faith very important in their lives.”

About 92% of Christians who read the Bible regularly give to charity, compared to 54% of believers who don’t read the Bible regularly. Among those who do donate, regular Bible readers give twice as much.

Furthermore, 91% of Christians who attend church regularly give to charity, compared to 52% of those who don’t attend. They also give 42% more, on average. This includes both biblical tithing and giving to Christian and non-Christian organizations.

The research also found that those who volunteer, attend church online, have high income levels, or are over age 78 are more likely to donate to charity.

“Most people's default approach is ‘3S Giving:’ spontaneous, sporadic, sparing — they give sometimes, if the emotion is right, and only what's left over,” says Simmons. “I encourage ‘3P Giving:’ priority, percentage, progressing — giving an intentional percentage off the top and always trying to increase it.”

What Does the Bible Say About Generosity?

These findings make sense in light of the Bible’s teachings around generosity. Scripture has numerous verses that encourage and command Christians to give generously to those in need.

For example, 1 Timothy 6:18 says, “Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds, and to be generous and willing to share.”

Similarly, 2 Corinthians 9:7 says, “Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

This verse has special meaning to Carole Leathem, a Christian author and women’s ministry leader who has always considered giving an essential part of her monthly budget.

“For over four decades as a pastor’s wife, I gave to my church even though, as the pastor’s wife, my husband was paid by the church. I have always believed it was important to give back, and I believed in the work and ministry of the church. I also supported many missionaries and have been known to pay for someone’s groceries.”

Now that she’s 65 and on a fixed income, she continues to give what she can. In addition to giving to her church and the missionaries she helps support, she loves finding unexpected ways to be generous to those in need.

“Every month, I carry five $20 bills in my purse. When I’m out and about, I will leave $20 as a gift for a waitress or spend it purchasing groceries for a person in line at the store struggling to find the cash.”

Carol firmly believes that most people can afford to give generously if they think it’s important, and she believes the Lord rewards her for doing so. “I have seen God help me when I couldn’t find a way to pay a bill, but my favorite reward is to see the smile on the face of someone I have given to. That brings the most joy.”

Christians Have the Same Money Struggles as Everyone Else

The 2022 State of the Bible report examined how consistent Bible reading contributes to hope and flourishing using Harvard University’s Human Flourishing Index.

While the study found that regular Bible reading did lead to greater happiness, mental and physical health, meaning and purpose, character and virtue, and closer social relationships, the study found no positive correlation between spiritual practice and financial stability.

In other words, Christians have the same money problems as everyone else. They simply choose to trust God with their money and give generously, even when giving isn’t easy.

Ashley Pichea, whose husband works in full-time ministry, shares, “Investing in the Kingdom has never been a question in our family's financial budget. Even when we faced an extended period of joblessness with no prospects, we chose to continue supporting missionaries we had committed to help financially. God has always provided the means, even when we didn't know how we would make ends meet.”

Active church member and elder’s wife Karee Blunt says, “We’ve always supported children’s charities, a commitment we maintained even while saving for our first international adoption.”

“Adopting our second son proved more challenging, as inflation was high and costs had almost doubled. Even so, we decided to keep donating since donating to charities is so important. We chose to trust in God’s provision — and He came through for us.”

