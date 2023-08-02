Biden Admits “Casual Conversations” With Hunter’s Colleagues — Will He Be Impeached for Lying?

With just under 18 months left in President Biden's first term in the White House, troubling accusations are coming to light that doesn't look good for the President, his family, or the Democratic party.

When President Biden was on the campaign trail before the 2020 presidential election, he was asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy, “How many times have you spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?”

Then-candidate Biden answered, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” However, the President might have to change his tune now that Hunter faces tax fraud charges and felony gun possession.

Hunter Changes Plea

Last month, Hunter Biden nixed an agreement with the Washington D.C. District Attorney's Office in which he would plead guilty to lesser tax charges and wipe out the gun charge. When Judge Maryellen Noreika voiced concerns over the language of the deal, Hunter Biden changed his tune and instead pleaded not guilty. Now Hunter Biden's lawyers have 30 days to explain to the judge why she should agree to the terms of the agreement.

Did President Biden Lie?

Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer was on Capital Hill on Monday, July 31st, 2023. There, he attended closed-door proceedings in part to testify about their business dealings with Burisma Holdings Limited out of Kyiv, Ukraine, and entities in China.

According to reports, two lawmakers claimed Archer testified that Hunter Biden would “often put his father on speakerphone while meeting with business partners.”

How often President Biden ended up on speakerphone and what they discussed is at the center of Archer's questioning. Reports are that Hunter had his father involved in business meetings with his Chinese business partners at least a dozen times. Emails between Hunter and Devon Archer offered in-depth details about those business transactions.

More Than a Phone Call or Two

Accusations also allege that on two separate occasions, President Biden attended dinners with Hunter where the younger Biden introduced his father to his foreign business associates. He also clarified that it was a matter of “what's in a name” for his Chinese colleagues.

His emails reportedly admit, “Your question– ‘why does Super Chair love me so much?' is easily answered. It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with my last name (and I bring along very handsome Aryan godlike men wherever I go).”

“Super Chair” is the nickname Hunter Biden and Devon Archer gave their business partner, Che Feng, a Chinese business magnate. The email thread, which began in September 2011, also shows that Feng helped Biden's firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners, and James Bulger's firm, Thornton Group LLC, to secure partnerships with Jonathan Li's firm, Bohai Capital.

Eventually, the three men launched Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) under the control of Bank of China Limited.

What Archer Says

The real question isn't really whether or not President Biden talked with Hunter Biden's business associates in China or Ukraine, but what Archer ends up admitting under oath. Facing imminent jail time, Archer may feel it's best to hang Hunter Biden out to dry and implicate his father in the process.

But, the tangled web Devon Archer has found himself in the middle of is challenging to get out of. Even if his testimony is airtight, the evidence against President Biden is mounting.

Emails and reports show that while Biden was Vice President, he flew with Hunter in Air Force Two to Beijing for a meeting he had already scheduled with Xi Jinping. During this trip, in December of 2013, President Biden purportedly met with Jonathan Li.

Grounds for Impeachment?

For a man like President Biden, who often calls his children every night, it's not far-fetched to imagine that Hunter Biden would feel very comfortable discussing his business ventures with his dad. And as Vice-President, Joe Biden may have fallen into the sticky muck of being unable to separate his duty to his office and his son. If he allowed them to overlap and lied about his involvement with Hunter Biden's business dealings, it could damage his Presidency and be grounds for impeachment.

While Congress continues to hear testimony about Hunter Biden's business happenings, the court of public opinion is forming its verdict on whether or not President Biden is guilty of lying and what Congress should do about it.

After years of claiming Joe Biden never talked to Hunter’s business partners, now Democrats admit that of course Biden spoke with Hunter’s business partners, but they just talked about the weather and things like that. This is their real argument: pic.twitter.com/Ufy8OPLmR3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 31, 2023

One user thinks the entire story is held in the number of times Hunter Biden had his dad on the phone during his business meetings.

The fact that Hunter put Joe Biden on the phone 20 times with unknown foreign people is really the story. — P Scott (@PScott07436438) July 31, 2023

Another contributor needs help understanding why Republicans and others are so upset.

What’s wrong again with “talking” to your son’s business partners? Are Republicans saying there’s no situation where they could have a normal conversation? Please explain it like I’m 5. — The Prince of Nuance (@ClipPolitics) August 1, 2023

Someone called out Hunter for something called “influence peddling.”

It’s text book influence peddling. You hold an emergent meeting and the person in question sales access to the influential individual they are promoting. Shortly after your issues get resolved and payment is processed for the result pic.twitter.com/RihgR8tc2q — Mallory (@Mallory64309231) August 1, 2023

Innocent Until Proven Guilty

No matter how you feel about President Biden or his son, Hunter, the Bidens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Whether or not that happens isn't up to the public and generally for good reason. Like it or not, we must sit back and let the due process of law take its proper course.

Source: Fox News, Twitter.