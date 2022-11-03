Biden Acknowledges His Age Is a ‘Legitimate Voter Concern’

In an interview on Sunday, President Joe Biden admitted that it is a “legitimate thing” for voters to be worried about his age, but argued that they should instead judge him on his energy and his passion for the job.

Too Old for the Job?

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. I think that’s totally legitimate,” Biden, who is 79, told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

“But I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me,” he continued. “I’m a great respecter of fate. I could get a disease tomorrow. I could drop dead tomorrow. In terms of my energy level. In terms of how much I’m able to do, I think people should look and say, ‘Does he still have the same passion for what he’s doing?’ And if they think I do and I can do it, that’s fine. If they don’t, they should … encourage me not to go. But that’s not how I feel.”

Biden made history as the oldest president to ever take office when he was sworn in at 78. When questioned about his age and how it affects his job performance, Biden points out that his daily schedule and regular travel both domestically and internationally prove that he can keep up with the job.

Underdog

His age has been a point of concern ever since he announced his bid for the presidency in 2020. The odds were stacked against him, with Republicans going after his mental fitness for the job and Democrats calling for a new generation of leadership.

Within his own party, the concern about his age continues to persist, with polls indicating that voters might prefer a different candidate in 2024.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll found that around 56% of Democrats want to see a different candidate in 2024, and only 35% want Biden to run again.

He has repeatedly stated that he intends to run again but will not make any formal announcements until after the conclusion of the midterm elections this November. When asked about his intentions for a re-election bid, Biden said, “I’m a great respecter of fate,” he continued. “And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job. And within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”

Will He Have Enough Support?

The poll also found that 39% of respondents approve of the job Biden is doing, while 53% disapprove. Biden's approval ratings have remained low as inflation nears a 40-year high.

36% of respondents approve of Biden's handling of the economy, while 57% disapprove. Despite low approval numbers, the poll revealed that an increasing portion of Americans believe that Biden has actually accomplished a great deal in his time at the White House.

