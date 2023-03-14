Biden Announces Executive Order Tightening Gun Control

More Control

The Biden administration's objective with this executive order is to bring the United States as near as feasible to implementing comprehensive background checks without having to navigate the standard legislative channels. The order is set to be unveiled in Monterey, California, close to the location of a recent tragic mass shooting.

The order will instruct Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that firearms dealers, who may be unaware of their obligation to conduct background checks under current legislation or are intentionally violating the law, adhere to the background check mandate. This information is based on a summary released by the White House.

However, opponents of the proposal have highlighted that in numerous high-profile shooting incidents, stricter background checks would not have averted the tragedies. A case in point is the 18-year-old gunman who took the lives of 19 students and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter had a clean criminal history and would not have been flagged during a background check. Consequently, he was able to legally obtain the weapons used in the devastating attack.

A Tragic Event

A late-night shooting occurred on January 21 at a Monterey Park dance studio during a Lunar New Year Festival. The assailant killed eleven individuals and injured nine more. It is believed that the attacker used a Cobray M11 9mm semi-automatic firearm, which is already prohibited in California.

California has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States. Key aspects of these regulations include:

Background checks: All firearm purchases, including private sales, must go through a licensed dealer and require a background check. Waiting period: A mandatory 10-day waiting period applies to all firearm purchases. Assault weapons: California has a ban on certain types of assault weapons and features, such as high-capacity magazines (over 10 rounds). Age restrictions: The minimum age to purchase a firearm is 21. Firearm registration: Handguns must be registered, and long guns purchased after January 1, 2014, must also be registered. Concealed carry: California is a “may-issue” state, meaning that local law enforcement has discretion in issuing concealed carry permits. Red flag laws: California allows family members and law enforcement to petition the court for a restraining order to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others.

Leading Democrats have seized this calamity as a chance to call for a ban on so-called assault weapons.

Senator Feinstein commented soon after the incident, stressing that the recurring mass shootings share one key aspect: the involvement of assault weapons. These firearms were designed for the rapid elimination of multiple targets. Feinstein argued that it is crucial to confront the gun lobby and either remove these war-grade weapons from circulation or, at the very least, prevent young people from obtaining them.

Under Biden's executive order, red flag laws that prevent potentially dangerous individuals from accessing firearms will be reinforced. Cabinet members will be instructed by Biden to promote the efficient application of extreme risk protection orders by collaborating with law enforcement, healthcare providers, educators, and community leaders.

Additionally, the order will extend current federal initiatives advocating for the secure storage of guns.

