Biden Approves New Section of Border Wall in Texas

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has approved a new section of the border wall to be built in southern Texas.

About 20 miles of wall, consisting of large bollards embedded in concrete with gates and CCTV equipment, will be built in Starr County along the Mexican Boarder border, where officials have reported high numbers of illegal crossings.

The building of a border wall was a key policy of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, and federal funds were allocated for its construction in 2019.

It is the first time the Biden administration has approved the construction of a new section of border wall. This practice was common during Trump's time in office when approximately 50 miles of new walls were built, and 400 miles of existing barriers were upgraded.

Democrats staunchly opposed the policy of extending America's border wall with Mexico. During the 2020 election, President Biden promised he would not build another foot of wall if elected.

His administration even said building a wall across the southern border “is not a serious policy solution.”

However, on Thursday, President Biden said he “can't stop” construction of the border wall because the funding had already been appropriated. When asked by the press if he believes the wall could work, he replied: “No”.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stated: “Congress appropriated fiscal year 2019 funds for the construction of border barrier in the Rio Grande Valley, and DHS is required to use those funds for their appropriated purpose,” the statement said.

However, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas believes there is “an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border to prevent unlawful entry into the United States.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the move, stating that it is “contrary” to what President Biden had previously advocated. He said he understood there was “strong pressure from extreme right-wing political groups in the United States” to build a border wall.

More than 245,000 crossings have been made this year in the Rio Grande Valley area, government data shows.

Dozens of federal laws were waived to approve the construction, including the Clean Air and Safe Drinking Water Act, which has angered environmentalists as the proposed wall will decimate the habitats of endangered plants and animals.

Laiken Jordahl, a conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, said, “It's disheartening to see President Biden stoop to this level, casting aside our nation's bedrock environmental laws to build ineffective wildlife-killing border walls.”

President Biden has been facing increasing criticism over his immigration policies in the wake of a recent surge of border crossings. According to the latest data, US Border Patrol officers reportedly apprehended 181,059 people entering the US along the southern border in August and 132,648 in July.