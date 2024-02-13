Biden Campaign Defies Government Policy by Joining TikTok

U.S. President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election campaign launched on TikTok via the Biden-Harris HQ account, defying prior concerns over data security that led to a ban on federal devices.

Keeping Up With Gen Z

Although President Biden won't personally engage, his campaign team will oversee the platform exclusively, signaling a strategic shift towards digital outreach. Aides anticipate leveraging TikTok's vast audience to bolster support for Biden's re-election bid.

The Biden campaign‘s TikTok debut aims to tap into the diverse American populace, especially younger demographics gravitating towards non-traditional social media platforms. However, John Kirby, Biden's national security spokesperson, reiterates the app's non-approval for government devices.

Data Privacy Issue

The ownership of TikTok by ByteDance, a Chinese company, has raised significant concerns in the U.S. regarding data privacy. Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned about potential data sharing with China's authoritarian regime, encompassing sensitive information such as browsing history and biometric data.

President Biden previously enforced a ban on TikTok for nearly four million federal employees, citing concerns over data security and potential ties to China's government. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. has been closely examining the app for years due to these security apprehensions.

Although Biden's campaign team assures enhanced security measures, specific details regarding these protocols remain undisclosed. The Chinese government's 2017 law requiring companies to share personal data for national security adds to concerns surrounding TikTok's operations in the U.S.

Super Bowl Conspiracy?

The inaugural TikTok post showcases President Biden in a fun Super Bowl-themed quiz. It also pokes fun at a conspiracy theory involving Taylor Swift, which suggested the Super Bowl was rigged in the Kansas City Chiefs' favor and would allow Swift to endorse Biden.

This bold move reflects a strategic pivot towards digital outreach, seeking to engage with voters through unconventional channels amidst a shifting media landscape. Despite concerns over security, the campaign seizes the opportunity to connect with a broader audience base on TikTok, leveraging its immense reach for Biden's re-election bid.