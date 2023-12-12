First Biden-Funded Electric Car Charging Station Finally Opens in Ohio

After more than two years since President Biden allocated $5 billion for a nationwide network of taxpayer-funded electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the first one finally opened in Ohio last Friday.

While this marks a big step toward the administration's goal of boosting EV adoption, the pace of progress has raised concerns about the reality of achieving ambitious EV targets.

Why It Matters

The importance of convenient, reliable, fast chargers along major highways cannot be overstated. Not only for convenience's sake but also because they serve as a critical confidence booster for potential electric car buyers, addressing the infamous “range anxiety” issue.

However, the government's efforts to supply these essential charging stations have been moving very slowly.

The Road to Electrification

The 2021 infrastructure law introduced the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program administered by the Federal Highway Administration. It was intended to distribute funds to all 50 states for building fast chargers near federal highways designated as “alternative fuel corridors.”

This initiative was a big component in Biden's goal to have EVs comprise half of all new car sales by 2030.

As of now, 26 states have taken steps to spend their allocated funds, with 17 currently in the process of soliciting bids and seven issuing “conditional awards” for new stations. While Ohio and Hawaii have made progress, Ohio stands out as the only state with an operational NEVI-funded station.

Ohio Leads the Way

The first NEVI-funded station opened on December 8th at the Pilot Travel Center along I-70 on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio.

It features four EVgo fast chargers, plus access to amenities such as restrooms, Wi-Fi, and refreshments. Ohio plans to introduce over two dozen more highway charging stations by the end of 2024, and they have a second round of 25 additional stations already in the works.

A Growing Investment

While federally funded chargers are advancing, private companies have also committed approximately $24 billion to expand charging in the U.S., setting the stage for substantial growth. Seven automakers plan to create a vast network of 30,000 fast chargers to provide even more charging opportunities for consumers.

This all sounds great, but the U.S. still needs to deploy millions of charging ports, both at home and in public spaces, to accommodate the upcoming surge in electric vehicles.

With nearly 158,000 public chargers across 60,000 locations, including almost 37,000 fast chargers at about 8,570 public stations, there is still a huge gap to bridge on the road to electrification.