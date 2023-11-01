Biden Continues To Cancel Student Debt Despite Supreme Court Ruling

Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program has so far written off more than $48 billion of debt, despite the Supreme Court striking the bill down in June.

This debt has mostly been canceled by existing federal exception programs unrelated to the rejected forgiveness plan that would have wiped away $430 billion of student loan debt in one stroke of the pen; instead, specific groups such as public sector workers, those who have been making payments for more than 20 years, and those defrauded by for-profit colleges like Trump University, have seen their student loans erased.

Thus far, the Biden administration has helped nearly 3.6 million Americans and discharged $127 billion of debt since coming into office in 2020 by expanding debt relief programs and correcting administrative errors in many student loan accounts.

In an effort to fix what the administration has branded “past administrative failures,” 855,000 borrowers have been enrolled in income-linked repayment plans, with $42 billion discharged from eligible borrowers, after the Government Accountability Office found there were thousands of loans eligible for forgiveness that were still needlessly being repaid.

The plans, which have existed in some form since 1993, lower monthly payments by tying repayments to a borrower's income and dependents and are forgiven after 20 years of consistent payments; however, the Department of Education has often had problems keeping track of payments, something the Department of Education is now attempting to rectify.

“These are borrowers getting discharges that they should have received under programs authorized by Congress if they'd been operated as they should have over decades,” a Department of Education official told CNN.

Thousands of Public Sector Workers Have Student Debts Erased

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) has canceled $51 billion of student debt for 715,000 borrowers.

The program, created by Congress in 2007, cancels outstanding debt for public-sector workers, including teachers, social workers, government employees, and some doctors and nurses, after making 120 qualifying monthly student loan payments, about ten years worth.

In 2021, a temporary waiver was put in place that expanded eligibility and allowed 95% of borrowers in the program to retroactively receive credit for past payments that did not otherwise qualify for PSLF.

Although this scheme ended in October 2022, the Department of Education has made changes to allow borrowers to receive credit towards PSLF on late and lump sum payments.

$22.5 billion of student loan debt has also been written off through the borrower defense program, a decades-old program created to protect students defrauded by for-profit colleges.

More than 1,200 former University of Phoenix students had loans totaling $37 million canceled after the college misled alums about job prospects.

The Department of Education is also working through a substantial backlog of almost 200,000 claims left over from the previous administration after former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos unsuccessfully attempted to limit the program.

Red tape has also been slashed, allowing nearly 513,000 disabled borrowers to receive the debt relief they are entitled to, as the administration has removed rules requiring permanently disabled borrowers to provide documentation from a physician, the Social Security Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs to show that they qualified for debt relief. Instead, the Department of Education can now automatically discharge disabled borrowers by matching data from the Social Security Administration.

Conservatives Blast Loan Forgiveness as Illegal

However, some of the usual suspects have claimed that the Biden Administration's attempts to raise people out of poverty and make millions of Americans' lives better are illegal.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, whose campaign received more than $30,000 from for-profit colleges, has claimed that forgiving student debt was somehow “hurting borrowers,” “abusing taxpayers,” and “trampling the rule of law.”

A law was also filed and thrown out by a Michigan Judge, by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of conservative think tanks, the Cato Institute, and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The plaintiffs have appealed the decision.

“There are several sources of authority that the department may be relying on, given its expansive authority over the federal student loan program generally and the income-driven repayment plans in particular,” said Abby Shafroth, co-director of advocacy at the National Consumer Law Center and director of its Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project.

Even if the lawsuit succeeded, Shafroth said she would be surprised if any court decision affected the student debts that had already been forgiven.