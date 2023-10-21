Trump Warns About Biden’s Electric Vehicle Mandate, but He Got It Wrong

In the middle of the UAW strike, Former President Donald Trump went to Michigan to speak to those at the picket lines about his opinion on the matter, and somehow, electric vehicles (EVs) got brought up in the midst of everything.

In his speech, Trump claimed that electric cars would cause job loss and doom the U.S. auto industry due to what he called the “Biden mandate.”

We should always fact-check everything we hear on the news or anything we hear come out of the mouth of a politician, and fact-checkers have confirmed that there is no such mandate.

It is true that the U.S. automotive industry is facing tough challenges as they try to adapt to the EV era; there is no federal mandate that requires consumers to shift to EVs.

No, I'm not forgetting about California. Those mandates are set up by the state, and they are not banning gasoline cars altogether. The Biden Administration has set a goal for EVs to make up half of all new car sales by 2030, but these are goals, not mandates.

Most of Biden's policies attempt to support the shift from ICE to electric cars, with incentives like tax credits, infrastructure investments, and funding for automakers to transition to electric production from ICE.

Former President Trump also claimed that the U.S. auto industry would be “packed up and shipped to China” due to a “Biden mandate” for electric cars. He continued and said, “you (will) lose all your jobs, because they’re all going to be made in China and other countries.”

And while China is currently in the lead for EV production, the U.S. is making strides in its process to remain a strong competitor in the EV market.

But why is the government so involved in the electric vehicle revolution, anyway? That's what I've been asking myself, and I believe it boils down to the fact that this movement in transportation is going to be huge, and America needs to stay at the forefront of the movement.

The transition has proven difficult for automakers, and if the government can provide incentives and funding to get the country through these early days, then the move to electric cars will be smoother, there will be fewer growing pains, and technology will be able to advance much quicker than otherwise.