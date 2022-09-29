Biden Plans to End Hunger in the U.S. By 2030, $8 Billion Investment

The Biden administration has announced that more than $8 billion in private and public sector commitments will go towards ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases.

Biden's Plan

President Joe Biden has declared that he will be committing more than $8 billion as part of his plans to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by 2030. Biden recently gave a speech at a Washington conference centered around hunger, nutrition, and health. He said, “I really know we can do this, end hunger in this country, by the year 2030 and lower the toll that diet-related diseases take on far too many Americans. This goal is within our reach. Just look at how far we’ve come on child poverty.”

New Initiatives

The goal of the conference was to outline new actions that business, civic, philanthropic, and academic leaders will be taking to attempt to improve food access and affordability. They will also be working to help consumers make healthier dietary choices, giving support for physical activity and enhancing nutrition and food security research.

At least $2.5 billion will be going to startup food companies whose focus is finding solutions to hunger and food insecurity. More than $4 billion will go to philanthropy efforts to improve access to healthier foods, promote healthy choices, and increase physical activity.

Standardizing Labels

Part of the administration's plan is to standardize front-of-package labeling to help consumers understand the nutrition information. The administration is currently working on a proposal for this implementation. The federal nutrition assistance program, SNAP, will also be offering additional benefits in the next fiscal year, which will average around $26 per month. The White House is also aiming to expand access to healthy, free school lunches for up to 9 million additional children by 2032, expand SNAP eligibility, and extend summer benefits to more children.

Fight the Good Fight

“In America, no child, no child should go to bed hungry or parent,” Biden said. “No parent should die of a disease that can be prevented.”

Administration officials estimated there would be around 500 people at Wednesday's conference. The attendees represented a “cross-section” of urban and rural farmers, business leaders, activists, community leaders, academics, as well as state, local, and tribal governments. More than 1,000 people were expected to attend virtually.

At the conference, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “Food and nutrition insecurity still remains unacceptably high. We also face a rising prevalence of diet-related diseases like Type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, which disproportionately impact underserved communities.”

Representative Jim McGovern, Senator Cory Booker, and Mike Braun introduced the legislation that convened the conference, along with the late Representative Jackie Walorski.

The Nixon administration was the first to hold a conference such as this. Their administration was responsible for creating and expanding programs such as SNAP, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program.

