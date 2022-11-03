Biden Says if Age Is an Issue, Voters Should ‘Support Some Other Democrat’ in 2024

President Joe Biden has hinted at re-election in 2024 despite voter concern over his age. He has withheld making any formal announcements due to fundraising and campaign rules changing if he was to become an actual candidate.

Round Two?

In an interview broadcast, Biden stated, “once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in and … I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on.”

He also stated that it is his intention to run again. When asked about concerns regarding his health, Biden only said, “watch me, am I slowing up?”

He also stated that if a voter decides “that I’m missing a beat then she should support some other Democrat. Right now, knock on wood, I don’t want to jinx myself, I’m in good health — all of my, everything physically about me is still functioning well. And mentally, too, so,” said Biden, who turns 80 on Nov. 20.

Throughout the midterm campaign season, a few Democrats have publicly questioned whether or not Biden should run again in 2024. Many of the skeptics targeted his age, while others focused on broader political issues.

In September, Democrat candidate Tim Ryan commented on Biden's potential bid for 2024. “My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board – Democrats, Republicans, I think it’s time for a generational move.”

Fellow Democrat Dean Phillips agrees and said in July that Biden should not run again. “I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up.”

Related: Is Biden's Mental Capacity a Serious Issue?

Happy Wife Happy Life

In his interview, Biden was asked whether first lady Jill Biden was supportive of another run in 2024. Joe seemed to take a long pause and was prompted again with the question. He eventually replied and said that the first lady thinks, “we are doing something very important.”

Biden vs Trump Round 2

Biden has stated that he is confident that he could beat Donald Trump again. He also said that Trump and his ‘MAGA” movement are a threat to democracy. When asked about the fate of democracy at present, he said, “I think as long as we take seriously the threat, I don't think the threat can come to fruition.”

Biden also said that he would be waiting until after the midterm elections have concluded to make his decisions regarding re-election. He told 60 Minutes that he'll make his final decision “within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year.”

Related: Joe Biden Hits Record High Approval Rating Thanks to This Surprising Demographic

The Odds Are Not in His Favor

Despite polls conducted by CNN and the New York Times over the summer revealing that a majority of Democrats would prefer a presidential candidate other than Biden to represent their party, a Marquette University Law School poll conducted in September found that 52% of Democrats support a re-election campaign.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.