Biden Says MAGA Movement Is A Threat to Democracy

President Joe Biden has blasted MAGA as a “dangerous” undemocratic “extremist movement” led by a man guided by “vengeance and vindictiveness that wants to “fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy as we know it.”

Biden gave the stark warning during a significant address last week in Tempe Arizona while unveiling plans for the construction of the McCain library in honor of his old Republican rival and friend on Thursday.

“There's no question that today's Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA Republican extremists; their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy as we know it,” the President added.

Biden said the silence from Republicans following Trump's recent remarks that the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, General Mark Milley, could be executed was “deafening.”

“We should all remember: Democracies don't have to die at the end of a rifle. They can die when people are silent and fail to stand up,” Biden said.

Biden Promises To Defend Democracy From MAGA

The speech in Arizona is significant as it was the state where Trump failed to overturn the 2020 election results and where voters soundly rejected candidates who questioned the results two years later.

Biden addressed those feelings in his speech, talking about free and fair elections and peaceful transfers of power throughout the country.

Many senior Democrats believe that when voters realize the 2024 election will be a rematch between Biden and Trump, the stakes will be apparent and Biden's standing among the electorate will improve.

Biden Confident He Can Beat Trump Again

Two days later, Biden reiterated his warning about Trump to a group of lawyers – but said he was confident he could defeat Trump again.

“I'm now running again; because guess what? I think that it's likely to be the same fellow, and it's likely that I think I can beat him again.”

Defending American democracy and institutions is an issue Biden believes still resonates with voters almost three years after the 2020 election as demonstrated in his video announcing his re-election campaign, which featured footage from the failed insurrection and Capitol Riots on January 6.

In the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections, Biden delivered a similar message on the steps of Philadelphia's Independence Hall, warning that the American people needed to fight against the “MAGA forces” that “tried everything last time to nullify the votes of 81 million people.”