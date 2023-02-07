President Biden’s Upcoming State of the Union Address Draws Controversy Before Its Delivery

President Joe Biden is one day away from giving his second-ever State of the Union address, but there is already major pushback being thrown in his direction.

Early on Monday, Biden tweeted out a photo showing him preparing for his upcoming State of the Union address. It didn't take long for the photo to go viral across social media, leading to public discourse surrounding his upcoming speech. Presidential addresses have always been under intense scrutiny from conservatives and liberals alike, but in the midst of the Chinese spy balloon controversy, both sides are becoming more heated than usual. Twitter users specifically haven't shied away from letting their feelings towards Biden and his first term in office be known.

Unsurprising Support From Democrats

Democrats have been resolute in their support towards Biden, having full belief in the president to deliver a successful speech to the American public. This user shudders to think where America would be if former President Donald Trump was in office today:

There is a stark contrast between the guests that Biden invited to his speeches compared to the guests Trump has invited, as Twitter user lindyli points out:

This user contends that despite what a lot of media companies' narratives might say, he believes Joe Biden has done a commendable job in his first two years of office:

Many believe that the United States is slowly restoring its respect in the eyes of the international world. Twitter user NEpats86 believes that will translate into a successful speech for the president on Tuesday. “Biden will have a great State of the Union,” the user states:

Conservatives Bash Biden's Speech Ahead of Schedule

Not everybody is supportive of Biden's upcoming speech. User boxersforlife declares Americans will be subject to “lie after lie” with Biden taking no responsibility for anything negative:

This particular Twitter user considers Biden to be the “fake” president and he's not looking forward to the “fake” State of the Union address whatsoever:

Ahead of the address, many users are pointing at Biden's previous State of the Union address when, according to this user, he promised to cut energy costs – a promise that has not turn out to be true:

User stevealex140 has identified an opportunity to grow his “following” list on Twitter, suggesting he will follow anybody who is boycotting the address tomorrow night:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


