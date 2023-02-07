President Biden’s Upcoming State of the Union Address Draws Controversy Before Its Delivery

President Joe Biden is one day away from giving his second-ever State of the Union address, but there is already major pushback being thrown in his direction.

Early on Monday, Biden tweeted out a photo showing him preparing for his upcoming State of the Union address. It didn't take long for the photo to go viral across social media, leading to public discourse surrounding his upcoming speech. Presidential addresses have always been under intense scrutiny from conservatives and liberals alike, but in the midst of the Chinese spy balloon controversy, both sides are becoming more heated than usual. Twitter users specifically haven't shied away from letting their feelings towards Biden and his first term in office be known.

Unsurprising Support From Democrats

Democrats have been resolute in their support towards Biden, having full belief in the president to deliver a successful speech to the American public. This user shudders to think where America would be if former President Donald Trump was in office today:

Biden will of course talk about all his accomplishments during the State of the Union, but what is harder to communicate is what *hasn’t* happened thanks to Biden.



If Trump was in office right now who knows if America would still be a democracy or if Ukraine would still exist. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 6, 2023

There is a stark contrast between the guests that Biden invited to his speeches compared to the guests Trump has invited, as Twitter user lindyli points out:

Trump invited right wing provocateur Rush Limbaugh to the State of the Union and awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom



Biden invited Tyre Nichols’s parents and Brandon Tsay, the Monterey Park hero who disarmed the killer



Says it all, doesn’t it? — Lindy Li (@lindyli) January 30, 2023

This user contends that despite what a lot of media companies' narratives might say, he believes Joe Biden has done a commendable job in his first two years of office:

Media out in full force trying to paint a delusionally bleak picture of Biden’s first 2 years in office ahead of his State of the Union. His record speaks for itself. Major legislation passed. Record job creation. Inflation down for past 6 months. Championing democracy. And more. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 6, 2023

Many believe that the United States is slowly restoring its respect in the eyes of the international world. Twitter user NEpats86 believes that will translate into a successful speech for the president on Tuesday. “Biden will have a great State of the Union,” the user states:

Biden will have a great State of the Union. Inflation is slowly falling. Jobs are way plentiful. On the international stage, respect is coming back after the Trumps bully agenda. — Chiefs fan. (@NEpats86) February 6, 2023

Conservatives Bash Biden's Speech Ahead of Schedule

Not everybody is supportive of Biden's upcoming speech. User boxersforlife declares Americans will be subject to “lie after lie” with Biden taking no responsibility for anything negative:

🚨Storm’s breaking news🚨State of the Union: You won’t hear 👉We’re destroying everything we can, as quick as we can. You will hear👉 lie after lie and how all the destruction is Trump’s and Putin’s fault. Now you don’t have to watch it. You can thank me later. — Storm Nicole ⛈ (@boxersforlife) February 6, 2023

This particular Twitter user considers Biden to be the “fake” president and he's not looking forward to the “fake” State of the Union address whatsoever:

Why is the Capitol being fenced in again? For the fake president's fake State of the Union?



What sort of event are they planning to stage? Or will it just be up for two months for no reason, like last time? — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) February 6, 2023

Ahead of the address, many users are pointing at Biden's previous State of the Union address when, according to this user, he promised to cut energy costs – a promise that has not turn out to be true:

During Joe Biden's last State of the Union address, he promised to cut energy costs by an average of $500.



Joe delivered $5 a gallon gas and a 28% increase in winter heating bills instead. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) February 6, 2023

User stevealex140 has identified an opportunity to grow his “following” list on Twitter, suggesting he will follow anybody who is boycotting the address tomorrow night:

Anyone else boycotting the State of the Union Adresse on Tuesday? I wanna follow you! — The Hunt Team patriots (@stevealex140) February 6, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.