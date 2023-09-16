Biden Supports UAW Amidst Auto Strike, but Are His Policies Partly To Blame?

Just a few weeks ago, Biden said he didn't think an auto strike would happen and wouldn't worry until it did. Well, I guess he's worrying now because it happened.

Approximately 13,000 autoworkers initiated the strike at midnight on Friday, which prompted the president to send key officials to Detroit to smooth over negotiations.

President Biden is a self-proclaimed pro-union advocate, so his support of the UAW shouldn't come as a surprise. However, he considers this strike a critical issue and recognizes the damaging effects that it could have on our already struggling economy.

Biden sent acting Labor Secretary Julie SU and senior advisor Gene Sperling to the rescue to talk with both the UAW and the big three automakers to help them agree quickly.

Late Thursday night, in the Roosevelt Room, Biden released a statement that pointed out that automakers make a lot of money, and they couldn't do it without their employees. He called for auto companies to go further in their offers, even though they've already offered a huge 20% raise, among other incentives.

Here's Biden's speech:

What does the Union want? They are demanding:

condensed four-day 32-hour work week

pay of a standard five-day, 40-hour workweek

substantial wage hikes

increased paid time off

pension benefits instead of 401K savings plans

And even more…

Biden says that record profits have not been fairly shared with workers, and now it the time to make it happen.

This strike is historic, as it marks the first time in the 80-year UAW history that workers have simultaneously gone on strike at all three major auto companies.

Why are people saying it's Biden's fault? They're blaming his policies. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce criticized the Biden administration for aggressively promoting unionization. President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne P. Clark, argued that this strike was a foreseeable consequence of the administration's policies.

Despite President Biden's initial optimism that a strike would be averted, he now finds himself actively supporting UAW workers in their collective action. Other politicians, including Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, have joined the ranks of UAW supporters, showing solidarity with autoworkers and emphasizing the importance of fair compensation and workers' rights in the ongoing dispute.