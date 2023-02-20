The U.S. Is Now $500 Million Poorer Thanks to Biden’s Surprise Visit to Ukraine

It has now been almost one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and President Joe Biden decided to make a surprise trip to Kyiv along with making an announcement pledging an additional $500 million aid package.

A Dangerous Trip

Biden is seen walking down the streets of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said. His declaration accompanied his announcement of the aid package. He also added that there would be new sanctions put on Russia as a result of its “brutal invasion.”

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” he stated. He also made it clear that any companies or individuals who attempt to evade or backfill Russia's “war machine” would get slapped with sanctions as well.

Biden made the decision to visit the Ukrainian capital on Friday, and Russia was informed a few hours before he departed. Many are worried about the potential risks of the President visiting a war zone, but communications director Kate Bedingfield did her best to alleviate concerns.

“This was risk that Joe Biden wanted to take,” she said, “It's important to him to show up, even when it's hard, and he directed his team to make it happen no matter how challenging the logistics.”

Republican Indignation

Biden said in a joint appearance with Zelenskyy that “I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war. The Ukrainian people have stepped up in a way that few people ever have in the past.” He also revealed that there has been widespread bipartisan support for aiding Ukraine.

Some Republicans, however, don't agree. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the trip was “insulting,” claiming that by visiting on President's Day, he was choosing Ukraine over the United States.

This is incredibly insulting. Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war. I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/nHXzG67YOL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

Representative Scott Perry quipped that he thought it was “breathtaking” that Biden went to Ukraine to ensure their border safety, but won't do the same for the United States.

Breathtaking that President Biden can show up in Ukraine to ensure their border is secure, but can’t do the same for America. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) February 20, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. took aim at Biden for choosing to help Ukraine instead of Ohio, where a train loaded with toxic materials derailed, causing an environmental catastrophe.

Of course Joe Biden is in Ukraine and not Ohio…

Because screw Americans. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 20, 2023

