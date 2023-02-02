Biden Unveils Junk Fee Prevention Act, Ruins America’s Perfectly Chill Wednesday Evening

President Joe Biden took to Twitter Wednesday night to unveil his plan to protect consumers against what he calls “junk fees” to a decidedly mixed reaction.

“You shouldn’t have to pay an extra $50 to sit next to your child on the plane, pay a surprise ‘resort fee' for a hotel stay, pay $200 to terminate your cable plan, or pay huge service fees to buy concert tickets. It’s time for Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act,” Biden wrote from the official @POTUS Twitter account. The President has teased revealing his proposal over the past few weeks, and finally unveiled a short summary of it on Wednesday, naming it the “Junk Fee Prevention Act.”

Initial reactions to the Junk Fee Prevent Act have ranged from emboldened support to outright rage to mockery, as Twitter did not shy away from voicing their collective opinions. While the proposal is in its infancy stage, it didn't keep users across social media to react as if it was a newly-passed bill.

There Are Calls to Expand Biden's Proposal Even Further

Some users think the Junk Fee Prevention Act “sounds good” in theory, but believe that Biden's proposal doesn't go far enough towards eliminating all undeserved fees:

Sounds good to me. BUT if we are trying to forgive student loans, why not do the same for people's overwhelming medical bills? Or are the lobbyists money too good to pass up? — Darrin (@MillerDarrinm03) February 1, 2023

Most Americans are united in the fact that there are too many junk fees attached to many purchases. The econliberties Twitter account thinks that Biden's proposal has potential, calling it “a big deal.”

4/ @POTUS‘ proposed Junk Fee Prevention Act would abolish some of the most hated junk fees around: tickets for concerts, sports, and air travel; changing phone, internet, and cable providers; and booking hotels (the dreaded resort fee) — that's a big deal.💪 — American Economic Liberties Project (@econliberties) February 1, 2023

Conspicuous by its absence in Biden's tweet are fees charged by the health care industry, as user nathanlean points out. He believes that Biden's proposal should start with more tightly regulating the health care industry:

Or $40 to hold *your own child* after a cesarean section.



You want to get rid of junk fees? Start with the health care industry! — Nathan Lean (@nathanlean) February 1, 2023

Some users, like benekcj, showed support for President Biden's plan in the simplest way possible:

Agree. — Rev. Dr. Doge Christopher Benek  (@benekcj) February 1, 2023

President Biden's Plan Has Plenty of Detractors

Accusations of Biden's proposal being staunchly anti-capitalism have rung out across social media. User brad_polumbo thinks that the federal government is overstepping their bounds in this particular case:

The federal government has no business dictating any of this. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) February 2, 2023

It's no secret that a large constituent base doesn't think Joe Biden is fit to be in office. This user believes that this is another instance of the liberal agenda and calls for Congress to pass what he calls the “Junk Politician Prevention Act.”

You shouldn’t have to pay high taxes for incompetent rent seekers.



It’s time for Congress to pass the Junk Politician Prevention Act. — Peter McCormack🏴‍☠️ (@PeterMcCormack) February 1, 2023

Twitter user TommyPigott is accusing Biden of getting America into the economic situation it's currently in, where inflation is still going strong in 2023:

You shouldn’t have to pay 10% more for food, $3.50 for a gallon of gas, or deplete your savings to cover the surging cost of rent, but because of Biden’s inflationary, anti-US energy agenda, Americans are forced to do just that. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) February 1, 2023

Calls for Biden's resignation from conservatives are not uncommon these days. Based on Biden's proposal, this user believes that Biden is the “Worst POTUS in History.”

Maybe you should worry less about resort fees charged by private businesses and worry about fixing the economy and preventing a third world war.



Every day your clench on the tittle of Worst POTUS in History tightens significantly. You should resign. — Ex Umbris Designs 🇺🇸🤘🏻 (@ExUmbrisDesigns) February 1, 2023

