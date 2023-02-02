Biden Unveils Junk Fee Prevention Act, Ruins America’s Perfectly Chill Wednesday Evening

by
shutterstock 1623214006 scaled e1675354116163
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

President Joe Biden took to Twitter Wednesday night to unveil his plan to protect consumers against what he calls “junk fees” to a decidedly mixed reaction.

“You shouldn’t have to pay an extra $50 to sit next to your child on the plane, pay a surprise ‘resort fee' for a hotel stay, pay $200 to terminate your cable plan, or pay huge service fees to buy concert tickets. It’s time for Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act,” Biden wrote from the official @POTUS Twitter account. The President has teased revealing his proposal over the past few weeks, and finally unveiled a short summary of it on Wednesday, naming it the “Junk Fee Prevention Act.”

Initial reactions to the Junk Fee Prevent Act have ranged from emboldened support to outright rage to mockery, as Twitter did not shy away from voicing their collective opinions. While the proposal is in its infancy stage, it didn't keep users across social media to react as if it was a newly-passed bill.

There Are Calls to Expand Biden's Proposal Even Further

Some users think the Junk Fee Prevention Act “sounds good” in theory, but believe that Biden's proposal doesn't go far enough towards eliminating all undeserved fees:

Most Americans are united in the fact that there are too many junk fees attached to many purchases. The econliberties Twitter account thinks that Biden's proposal has potential, calling it “a big deal.”

Conspicuous by its absence in Biden's tweet are fees charged by the health care industry, as user nathanlean points out. He believes that Biden's proposal should start with more tightly regulating the health care industry:

Some users, like benekcj, showed support for President Biden's plan in the simplest way possible:

President Biden's Plan Has Plenty of Detractors

Accusations of Biden's proposal being staunchly anti-capitalism have rung out across social media. User brad_polumbo thinks that the federal government is overstepping their bounds in this particular case:

It's no secret that a large constituent base doesn't think Joe Biden is fit to be in office. This user believes that this is another instance of the liberal agenda and calls for Congress to pass what he calls the “Junk Politician Prevention Act.”

Twitter user TommyPigott is accusing Biden of getting America into the economic situation it's currently in, where inflation is still going strong in 2023:

Calls for Biden's resignation from conservatives are not uncommon these days. Based on Biden's proposal, this user believes that Biden is the “Worst POTUS in History.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

These Are The Most Popular Game Consoles in Every State