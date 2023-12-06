Biden Warns of Dangers of a Trump Return to White House, Sets off on Fundraising Blitz

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that democracy is “more at risk in 2024” during Boston-area fundraisers Tuesday, saying that if former President Donald Trump wasn’t running, he was not sure that he would be seeking reelection.

“We’ve got to get it done, not because of me. … We cannot let him win. American democracy, I give you my word as a Biden, is at stake,” the president said at the first of three campaign fundraisers that night expected to add to a November effort said to be the campaign’s strongest grassroots fundraising month since Biden announced he was running again in April.

Biden’s Boston fundraising blitz was headlined by a James Taylor concert for which ticket prices ranged from $50 to $7,500, Boston25 News reported.

Biden Way Ahead of Trump in Money Raised

In October, Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) reported raising more than $71 million for his reelection in the three months ending Sept. 30. November’s figures will be released in February.

In October, Trump’s reelection campaign said it had raised more than $45.5 million in the same three-month period. Unlike the DNC, which is working to reelect Biden, the Republican National Committee won’t financially back any GOP primary presidential candidate until the party chooses its nominee next summer. At this point, Trump is heavily favored to receive his third Republican Party presidential nomination.

Trump has also been raising millions to pay legal fees to deal with the four criminal cases in which he faces charges and to represent him in various civil cases.

Trump’s Save America political action committee has paid out nearly $37 million to more than 60 law firms and individual attorneys since January 2022, Federal Election Commission records show, according to the Associated Press.

Wooing Hollywood Dollars

On Friday, Biden will be in Los Angeles for a Hollywood-flavored fundraising event at the home of Michael Smith, an interior designer who decorated the White House for President Barack Obama, and Smith’s partner, James Costos, who was Obama’s ambassador to Spain. Lenny Kravitz is slated to perform at a gathering that includes dozens of A-list celebrities.

Film director Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress-painter Kate Capshaw, who starred in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, are among the event hosts, as is former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Hollywood and the entertainment industry have long been significant funders of Democratic presidential candidates.

Filmmaker Jeffrey Katzenberg organized an event at actor George Clooney's Los Angeles home for Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012 in which people paid $40,000 each to attend and which raised nearly $15 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

According to Fox News and other media reports, The Biden campaign expects to top that amount in this week's coast-to-coast fundraising effort.