Biden Won’t Be on New Hampshire Primary Ballot as Democrats Feud Over Which State Votes First

New Hampshire Secretary of State Dave Scanlan announced Wednesday that the state will hold its traditional first-in-the-nation 2024 presidential primaries on Jan. 23. He said 21 Democrats and 24 Republicans filed to run for president in the state.

But U.S. President Joe Biden was not among them.

He and his campaign chose for him not to be on the ballot because the delegate selection rules for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which Biden endorsed, have South Carolina as the first state to hold a primary to pick delegates for the Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago Aug. 19-22. (A write-in campaign for Biden for president has been launched in New Hampshire.)

A New Hampshire state law requires it to host the first presidential primaries. It has been doing so since 1920.

Thus, the result of the intraparty spat means anyone who runs in the Democratic primary in New Hampshire won't be awarded delegates to participate in the traditional convention roll call vote next year. New Hampshire’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention is supposed to include 33 delegates, which are apportioned based on the votes in the primary.

By contrast, New York will have 259 delegates, Virginia 118, and California 497.

To win the Democratic nomination, a presidential candidate needs to receive support from a majority of the pledged delegates on the first ballot: an estimated 1,895 pledged delegates.

South Carolina will have 63 delegates. Biden’s win in the state’s primary in February 2020, behind ample support among blacks, marked the beginning of his comeback after lackluster performances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Iowa.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez has tried to put a positive spin on the situation.

“The president looks forward to having his name on New Hampshire's general election ballot as the nominee of the Democratic Party after officially securing the nomination at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where he will tirelessly campaign to earn every single vote in the Granite State next November,” she wrote in a letter to New Hampshire Democrats.

Being first to vote has long been a matter of some pride for New Hampshire residents.

“I like it being first,” Stu Holtshouser of Manchester, New Hampshire’s largest city, told CBS News earlier this year. “I think it's good for the state, and I think it is a good reflection of the country.”

In reality, it is New Hampshire — fewer than 1.5 million people who are overwhelmingly white and vastly rural based — not reflecting the country that led powerful Democrats to push it from being the first primary state.

“For decades, Black voters in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process,” Biden wrote in a Dec. 1, 2022, letter to the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee. “We rely on these voters in elections but have not recognized their importance in our nominating calendar. It is time to stop taking these voters for granted and time to give them a louder and earlier voice in the process.”

South Carolina has about 5.3 million people; 26.3 percent are black.