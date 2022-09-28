Biden’s Approval Drops Five Points, Puts Dems at Disadvantage for Midterm Elections

The Democrat's strong lead seems to be waning as the midterm elections draw nearer. The party now holds only a 2% advantage over the Republicans, and Joe Biden isn't helping the cause as his approval rating slips once again.

Tipping the Scale

45% of voters reported to Politico/Morning Consult that they would be voting Democrat in 2022. 43% said they would be voting Republican-a 2-point increase since last week. The gap between the parties now falls within the margin of error for the poll, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The remaining 12% of voters said they are undecided or have no preference for which party comes out on top in November.

Biden Slips Again

With just 40 days to go until election day, it certainly doesn't help the Democrats that Biden's approval rating has slipped once again. Last week, he was up to 46%, but this week he has slipped back down to 41% in the most recent polls.

Among his own party, he slipped from 85% to 80% this week. It is unclear whether or not this contributed to the left losing its five-point advantage against the Republicans. It seems as though Americans are overall unhappy with the direction the country is headed.

American Unrest

21% of Americans said in September in a Gallup poll that they are satisfied with the state of the country, which is a marginal improvement from August, where 17% said they are satisfied. In July, only a mere 13% said they were satisfied.

The polling in July followed a record-high inflation rate of 9.1%. Thanks to these numbers, Americans are consistently rating the economy as their highest priority in this coming election.

Inflation, gas prices, and jobs will be hot-button topics this November, and the candidates who make those three categories their priority will have a significant advantage over the competition.

Neck and Neck

Early predictions showed Republicans blowing the Democrats away in the elections; however, the Democrats have regained some ground due to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year. It's looking like this race may be neck and neck this year. Republicans are still predicted to take the House, with a CBS News model showing the lower chamber turning red with a 223-212 gap.

Predictions for the Senate are unclear, as it is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. She is currently pushing her party into a small majority, but time will tell. Some are worried that Donald Trump's support for more “radical” and “out there” candidates will be the downfall of the GOP this November.

One example of such a candidate is Doctor Mehmet Oz, a well-known TV doctor. He will be running for retiring senator Pat Toomey's seat in the battleground state, Pennsylvania. Trump threw his support behind Oz in the primary, but it is unclear if he will have enough state-wide support to take the seat.

