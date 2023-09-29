Biden’s Dog, Commander, Bites Another Secret Service Agent

President Joe Biden's dog, Commander, bit another US Secret Service agent at the White House Monday evening.

This is reportedly the 11th time the two-year-old German Shepherd has attacked someone, including an incident in November last year where a Secret Service officer was hospitalized after the animal clamped down on their arms and thighs.

USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN: “Yesterday at around 8 pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel at the complex and is doing OK”.

While Secret Service agents are not responsible for the president's pets, they often come into contact with the animals.

Biden's Dog Poses “Significant Hazard” to Staff

Speaking to CNN, Former USSS agent Jonathan Wackrow called Commander a “significant hazard” for agents working at the white house. “This isn't a Secret Service thing. This is a this is a workplace safety issue,” he said.

“There's uniqueness here where it's the residence of the president of the United States, but it's also the workplace for hundreds, thousands of people. And you can't bring a hazard into the workplace. And that's what is essentially happening with this dog. One time, you can say it's an accident, but now multiple incidents, it's a serious issue,” Wackrow added.

“I'm sure that the Bidens love the dog. I'm sure that it's a member of the family like every dog is, but you're creating a significant hazard to those who support you – support the office of the president,” he said.

Biden's Working On Leashing Protocols

When asked whether any further action would be sought, communications director for the First Lady, Elizabeth Alexander: “The First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

“The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe,” she added.

White House officials said in July that the Bidens were working through new training and leashing protocols for Commander following several incidents, including one in October where the first lady couldn't control the dog as it charged a member of Secret Service staff.

Commander arrived at the White House in 2021, after another of Biden's German Shepherds, Major, was moved out of the Whitehouse after attacking staff.

Source: CNN