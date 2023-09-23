Biden’s ‘Groundhog Day’ Moment: Repeating Stories Raises Alarms

President Biden’s problems continued this week when a media pool report revealed an apparent gaffe at a fundraiser. Rumor has it that the 46th President of the United States (POTUS) repeated an anecdote almost within the same speech verbatim. A witness at the press pool reports that after outlining his motivation for becoming the president, he referenced a campaign event in Charlottesville in 2017 before repeating the exact same story just a few minutes later.

Cognitively Fading

It isn’t the first time President Biden has looked cognitively fading. A recent video clip shows the president awarding the Medal of Honor to Vietnam veteran pilot Larry Taylor, then departing the stage prematurely, leaving an embarrassed Taylor alone for the benediction. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later told the press POTUS planned to leave then.

Switched Off in Hanoi

Moreover, Biden’s mental and physical preparedness is also called into question. Recent mishaps include tripping over onstage and being switched off by White House staff during a press briefing in Hanoi, following some misguided logic on the Vietnam War. The outspoken president was also caught in recent weeks repeating a lie that he taught political theory at the University of Pennsylvania.

Not Healthy Enough for Office

President Biden is facing a plummeting show of confidence from voters, with numerous mainstream news outlets declaring the president not fit to run for office. A reported 72% of Americans now believe Biden is not healthy enough to be president, while 59% say the same about President Trump, which isn't flattering for the former Republican leader.

The Oldest President Ever

President Biden would be 82 years old if inaugurated in 2025, becoming the record oldest-elected U.S. president once more. Unsurprisingly, only 33% of voters agree that Biden will survive his hypothetical second term. President Trump gets a 55% share of citizens who think he will survive another term.

The Incumbent Leader of The Free World

As imagined, Biden’s antics haven’t gone unnoticed on the Internet, with netizens worldwide flocking to have their say, and most of it is bad. Furthermore, it seems fewer people are defending him now. It isn’t the best of times for the incumbent leader of the free world.