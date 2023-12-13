Biden’s ‘Hush Up’ to the Media Put in Perspective

“Whoa! Whoa! Whoa, hush up a second, Okay?” are not words you usually expect to hear in the Oval Office of the White House.

But shouting reporters prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to admonish them as he concluded his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday.

Biden was successful enough in quieting members of the media to next be heard saying, “I got one more thing to say: I just signed another $200 million drawdown from the Department of Defense for Ukraine.”

“That will be coming quickly. Thank you!” he said while facing Zelenskyy.

An unnamed official said Biden’s promise of an additional $200 million in military aid to Ukraine will be taken from Pentagon stockpiles, the Associated Press reported.

Both Biden and Zelenskyy urged Congress to approve Biden's request for an additional $110 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs. Nearly all the Republican members of Congress have tied the aid approval to additional funding for security along the U.S.-Mexican border, The New York Times reported.

Fox Finds Fault in Biden's Media Dealings

As for his admonishing the media, Fox News voiced that Biden’s Tuesday “hush up” was in keeping with his attitude toward the media throughout his presidency.

It cited his telling CNN's Kaitlan Collins she was in the “wrong business” during a press conference in 2021 after she asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin changing his behavior.

Fox News also reminded that Biden had said in response to a question from NBC's Kelly O'Donnell: “You are such a pain in the neck. but I’m going to answer your question because we’ve known each other for so long.”

In a January 2022 report for the Committee to Project Journalists, Len Downie Jr., the former executive editor of The Washington Post, wrote: “One key concern among White House reporters is their limited access to Biden.” He pointed out then that Biden had responded to fewer impromptu questions from reporters at the White House or public events than his immediate predecessors, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Comparison to Trump's Relationship

However, Downie also wrote: “Overall, reporters told me, there have been significant improvements in the day-to-day informational relationships with the news media” compared to the Trump White House years.

“Regular briefings for the press have been restored at the White House and the State and Defense Departments – essential elements for repairing the damage to press freedom in the U.S. and bolstering credibility when administration officials push for press freedom overseas,” Downie wrote.

About 21 months later, Meryl Kornfield wrote in The Washington Post that “Biden has emphasized his respect for the media as a contrast with President Donald Trump, who called the press the ‘enemy of the people,’ described stories he disliked as ‘fake news’ and suspended the White House daily news briefing.”

Steve Coll, dean of the Columbia University Journalism School and a former Washington Post managing editor, told Downie that Biden has moved to restore norms destroyed by the Trump administration. “On matters dealing with traditional relationships between the White House and the press, this is a president who is old school,” Downie quoted Coll saying.