Here’s Who Biden’s Latest Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Actually Benefits

As the Biden Administration looks to complete some of the campaign promises made during his run for President in 2020, student loan forgiveness is at the top of their list.

In June of 2023, the United States Supreme Court struck down President Biden's first attempt to cancel millions of student loan debts, claiming it was unconstitutional and beyond the President's executive capabilities.

First Round Relief

In a second attempt to help Americans deal with the economic pressure of student loans, the Biden Administration targeted loans for borrowers who attended or graduated from inferior colleges or universities.

Under Secretary of Education, James Kvaal said, “Student loan debt in this country has grown so large that it siphons off the benefits of college for many students.”

“Some loans made to young adults stretch into retirement with no hope of being repaid. These debt burdens are shared by families and communities.”

Smaller Loan Holders

A second round of loan forgiveness is going through the approval process for borrowers who took our small loans. Reports are that anyone who borrowed $12,000 or less in federal student loans and has been in repayment for at least ten years will have their debts automatically erased in February, as long as they first enroll in the Biden administration's new income-based repayment plan known as SAVE.

For every $1,000 borrowed over the $12K limit, the borrower must wait a year to see their forgiveness go through.

Hardship Relief

Another area the Biden Administration is looking to help is borrowers who hold student loan debt and meet specific hardship criteria. Criterion like a disability or caring for a loved one would qualify for debt relief under new guidelines drafted by the Department of Education. The administration would consider other “high-cost” situations in determining which borrowers would be eligible for relief and what that debt forgiveness would look like.

So far, the Biden White House hasn't said whether borrowers would be automatically eligible for this round of debt relief or if they'd need to apply for such aid.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona urged borrowers to sign up for the administration's SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) program and to keep tabs on new relief programs President Biden may enact to help borrowers get the relief they desperately need.