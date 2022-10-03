Is Biden’s Mental Sharpness a Serious Issue?

The state of Joe Biden's mental faculties has long been a debate between Republicans and Democrats. But is there some truth to the claim that his mental sharpness is decreasing?

Staff Behavior Doesn't Lie

At a recent conference, Joe Biden asked about the whereabouts of deceased Representative Jackie Walorski. It was an extremely awkward moment for the White House that Biden seemingly forgot about the tragedy. There was even a video memorial for the representative at the event where Biden was speaking.

Even more awkward is that neither Biden nor his staff has admitted that he made a mistake. Instead, the White House Press Secretary seemed to double down on the mix-up. “She was on his mind. She was top of mind for the president. He looks very much forward to discussing her service with them when he sees her family this coming Friday.”

The inability of anyone to take accountability for the mistake suggests that Biden's mental faculties may be in worse shape than people outside of the White House realize.

Not the First Time

In the past, Biden repeatedly confused former British Prime Minister Theresa May with long-dead Margaret Thatcher. He also said Democrats would “take back” the House in 2020, which would have been a rousing sentiment had they not already controlled the House.

He's referred to a big primary election day as “Super Thursday”, and even forgot the most famous phrase in the Declaration of Independence, shouting mid-speech, “you know, you know-the thing!”

These incidents happen often, and each time both Biden and his staff turn a blind eye and simply pretend it's normal.

He declared in July that he had cancer, which, fortunately, was not true. His staff has twice had to walk back his declarations that the United States would back up Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. And sometimes, in the middle of speeches, he will simply start stringing together random syllables that don't even form words or sentences.

Valid Concern

The concerns displayed by the public are valid. Several polls have indicated that Biden is not mentally sharp enough for the job he holds. His incessant stumbles are not vaguely humorous anymore, they've become alarming. His actions raise serious questions about who we are allowing to govern our country. When the Press Secretary needs to put words in his mouth or come up with excuses and explanations for things that could just be explained as mistakes, people begin to lose faith in their leader.

There was always concern about electing such an old individual to the highest office of the land, but now we are starting to see the repercussions of that decision. Democrats will need to think long and hard about whether or not this is the candidate they would like to prop up for re-election in 2024.

