Quantity Over Quality: Big 12 Conference Adds Four Schools in Response to Texas, Oklahoma Departures

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is banking on quantity over quality. In response to losing The University of Texas and The University of Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) beginning in 2024, the Big 12 announced on July 1st the addition of four new schools.

The University of Central Florida (UCF), University of Houston, Brigham Young University (BYU), and the University of Cincinnati will join the Big 12 Conference for the 2023-24 season. Oklahoma and Texas will remain in the Big 12 for this upcoming season, meaning the Big 12 will be the Big 14 for at least the 2023-24 football season.

Big 12 Deploys Its Survival Strategy After Losing Its Hallmark Programs

In July 2021, the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma informed the Big 12 Conference that the schools would not be extending their television rights past the 2025 athletic year, signaling a long-rumored move to the Southeastern Conference. About a week later, the schools received a formal invitation to join the SEC and accepted, initially planning to start playing SEC football in 2025.

The departure of OU and Texas was a massive blow to the Big 12 and remains such. While both schools forfeited portions of Big 12's compensation for current TV rights, the Texas and Oklahoma brands are responsible for substantial annual revenue. In 2022, the University of Texas athletics raked in more than $239 million in gross revenue, while Oklahoma claimed more than $177 million. These were, by far, the top two revenue streams of all Big 12 programs. The third highest-earning program in the Big 12, Kansas, took in $118 million.

For comparison, the University of Central Florida athletics earned $89 million in revenue in 2022, while Cincinnati earned $83 million and Houston took in $78 million. BYU athletics have earned similar revenues over the past 5-7 years. If we peg BYU's revenues at $75 million, this means that (without accounting for revenue leaps as a result of playing in the Big 12), the new additions bring approximately $325 million in 2022 revenues. This certainly softens the blow of Texas and Oklahoma's combined $416 million in revenues leaving for the SEC but still leaves the Big 12 facing a revenue shortfall.

Furthermore, Texas and Oklahoma agreed to pay the Big 12 an additional $100 million so that they could begin playing SEC football in 2024 rather than 2025, which was the original plan.

New Additions Stabilize The Big 12 During an Uncertain Time in College Football

Considering the seeming disintegration of once-powerful conferences like the Pacific-12 (Pac-12), the Big 12 has to be satisfied with adding four schools with large, rabid alumni bases passionate about their schools' athletics. Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston have been the class of American Athletic Conference (AAC) football. The AAC was once a basketball-focused conference known as the Big East but rebranded in 2013 as a more football-focused league.

UCF has had an undefeated season, consistently drawn massive crowds to its 48,000-seat stadium, and is considered the sleeping giant within Florida's gauntlet of collegiate football programs. Cincinnati has capitalized on rich talent in Ohio and surrounding areas, propelling coaches like Butch Davis, Brian Kelly, and Luke Fickell to more prominent jobs in larger conferences. BYU is a perennially competitive program that has never been afraid of scheduling SEC opponents, and Houston is a major university in talent-rich Texas.

The hope is, with the opportunity to don the Big 12 patch on their uniforms and consistently play against big-time athletic programs like Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State, the newest four members of the Big 12 will be able to lure recruits and retain coaches that have said “no thanks” or left for more high-profile jobs in the past.

For the Big 12 Conference, adding these four programs means stability. It also indicates that the Big 12 will remain a tier below the SEC and Big 10 (which will add USC and UCLA to its roster of blue-chip programs in 2024) in terms of revenues and the overall competitiveness of the league. However, survival is the mission in today's ever-changing college football landscape, and the Big 12 further ensures its survival by adding four proven and ascending schools to its ranks.

Commissioner Signals That Big 12 Might Not Be Done With Expansion

The Big 12 TV rights shares that OU and Texas forfeited were reportedly used to lure BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston into the conference. While none of these schools offer the cache of an Oklahoma or Texas, each has been a standout in their former conferences for years. These are not rag-tag programs, and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has hinted that the conference may not be done expanding.

Yormark has said he would “ideally” maintain the 14-team conference, even once Texas and Oklahoma's departure brings that figure to 12. This would mean adding two more programs, and time will tell what programs that may be.

Time will also tell whether the AAC and other smaller conferences affected by realignment, will continue to exist as the trickle-up nature of conference realignment claims more and more standout programs from their non-Power-5 leagues.