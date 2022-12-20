Want a Bigger Butt In 2023? Experts Recommend These Foods

Kim Kardashian’s broke the internet, and Beyoncé is famous for hers. We’re referring to butts, more specifically, curvy and big butts. Over the last decade, round and perky bottoms have become more popular. As Sir Mix-a-lot put it, ‘we like big butts and cannot lie.'

The trend is obvious, with queries like “how to make your bum bigger overnight without exercise” growing over 5,000% in Google over the last couple of years. Americans want bigger and rounder butts and fast.

Try These Foods for a Bigger Butt

While exercise is important for gaining glute size, it does not work in isolation. If you want a tush like Jennifer Lopez, the glutes need a balance of nutrition, training, and rest to grow bigger and stronger.

“When my clients want to gain weight in a certain area, I have them focus on eating more protein at each meal. It’s better to track protein at each meal because it increases the chance you will hit your numbers by the end of the day. Protein smoothies are a great way to increase protein and can even be used as a snack,” says Karen Kelly, certified health coach and founder of Seasonal Cravings.

Nutrition expert Vidur Saini from Fitness Volt has revealed a guide on the ten foods that can help you get a bigger and more toned butt.

1. Tomatoes

Research has shown that tomatoes can prevent age-associated muscle strength decline, making them a great addition to your diet to keep your butt toned. Also, tomatoes have anti-inflammatory properties that help you recover faster between workouts. Plus, they’re mostly water, keeping you full for longer.

2. Eggs

Eggs are one of the most popular, convenient, and affordable protein sources. While egg whites are packed with protein, yolks are a great source of healthy fat.

Eggs contain leucine, an amino acid that stimulates muscle synthesis and reduces muscle protein breakdown. Leucine combined with a high-quality protein dose can kickstart your butt gains.

3. Nut Butter

Nut butter is often the spread of choice for fitness enthusiasts, with almond and peanut butter being the most popular. Nut butter is rich in fats which can help power your workouts and keep your bones and heart healthy. Plus, they pack a solid punch of muscle-building protein.

4. Salmon

Salmon is packed with booty-building nutrients. “The most important nutrient for growing muscles in the glutes is protein. Salmon is packed with high-quality protein, providing 20 grams per 3.5 ounces of cooked fish. It’s also full of omega-3 fatty acids,” says Alex Robles, Medical Doctor and NASM Certified Personal Trainer.

The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon help reduce inflammation, which can quicken muscle recovery and growth and are also great for maintaining brain and joint health.

5. Avocados

Avocados are one of the healthiest and most nutrient-dense sources of fats, which can help you gain mass on your butt and reduce bad cholesterol levels in your body. Furthermore, the magnesium in avocados can help improve muscle contraction and reduce inflammation after exercise, reducing exercise-induced damage.

6. Tofu

Tofu is produced from condensed soy milk, containing all the essential amino acids your body needs. “Tofu is also a high-protein food, which is beneficial for the development and lean muscle tissue anywhere in the body, including the glutes,” states Robles.

Studies have revealed that soy protein can be more effective than casein protein and increases muscle volume in people with low physical activity.

7. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are easily one of the most underrated foods when building your glutes. The balanced source of protein and carbs in mushrooms is a great food source to build muscle mass, especially for vegetarians and vegans.

8. Spinach

Popeye shows that spinach is a must if we want to grow our muscles. Green leafy vegetables are popular in any diet program.

They are loaded with nutrients and antioxidants and can improve eye health, help prevent cancer, reduce oxidative stress, and reduce blood pressure. Spinach also contains anti-inflammatory minerals that can help you recover faster between workouts and help improve your endurance, allowing you to train harder and longer.

9. Tuna

Similar to salmon, tuna is packed with butt-building nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and is a fantastic budget-friendly option. Research shows that omega-3 fatty acids can help prevent muscle mass loss and muscle wasting in older adults during periods of inactivity, meaning you can hold your booty gains for longer.

10. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a go-to carb source for many bodybuilders and athletes. They are nutritious, satiating, rich in fiber, and, most importantly, delicious. Like their sibling potatoes, they are a convenient food source packed with carbs, which can help you build a bigger behind.

Building a bigger butt requires the perfect mix of a balanced diet and efficient training. “Specifically, it is essential to train the glutes in all three of their functions, including hip extension, abduction, and external rotation,” adds Alex Robles, MD. Coupling these foods with a proper training plan will help you be on your way to building a thick and strong rear.

