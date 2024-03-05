Experts Highlight Biggest Disney Parks Additions in 2024

With around 17-million visitors per park, per year, Disney still holds the top two positions of the most visited theme parks in the world. Unfortunately, attendance has still not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

But they have a plan to fix that.

In September 2023, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro took to the stage at Destination D23. The event, curated for Disney’s biggest fans, highlighted the exciting changes coming to the theme parks.

D’Amaro provided updates on previously announced projects and announced new initiatives, several of which are set to arrive in 2024. As the presentation concluded, D’Amaro noted, “Over the next decade, we’re going to have more projects underway than at any point in our history.”

There is always something in the works at Disney’s theme parks. From small-scale additions to massive expansions, each new year brings a lineup of opening dates for fans to circle on their calendars. This year is no different, with several noteworthy updates coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2024.

The most significant changes in the near future, however, are happening abroad at Disney’s international parks.

Re-Imagined Attractions in Magic Kingdom and Disneyland

Disney’s strategy for its domestic parks in 2024 includes updating classic attractions and re-imagining existing structures. All eyes are on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride that will open later this year at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure offers something new for guests, much of it will look and feel familiar as it takes the place of a former ride.

Theme park journalist Megan duBois shares her excitement for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which she notes “is currently under construction on both coasts.” Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be located within the structure once home to Splash Mountain, which closed in Disney World and Disneyland in 2023.

The new ride’s story will take place in the world of the animated film The Princess and the Frog, but duBois assures thrill seekers the physical layout remains intact, with duBois noting, “the ride will feature the iconic drop that remains from the former occupant.”

The long-running attraction Country Bear Jamboree will also receive a significant refresh at Magic Kingdom. The stage show, which stars a cast of audio-animatronic bears singing original country songs, played its final performance in January. Later this year, a new version called Country Bear Musical Jamboree will open. It features many of the same bears but with a new lineup of songs from Disney’s animated movies.

Disney is updating Country Bear Jamboree to reflect evolving cultural norms while incorporating more of the company's intellectual property. Lindsay Brookshier, content director at Mickey Visit, shares her thoughts. “I have always appreciated the classic attractions of Disneyland and Walt Disney World that were created based purely on imagination. But we know this is part of a recent push from Disney to further incorporate intellectual properties into the parks, which many guests do enjoy seeing and connecting with.”

Star Wars for a New Generation

The Star Wars franchise has seen many shifts, with new characters introduced to reflect a growing fan base, and Disney's theme parks update their Star Wars offerings as changes occur. One example of such updates is Star Tours, the simulator-style attraction that opened at Disneyland Resort in 1987. The ride has since opened in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris and has received updates over the years.

Star Tours will see more changes in 2024, adding new characters and destinations to its randomized programming. The ride currently features more than 50 combinations of planets and characters guests may encounter. That number will grow this year with the addition of the new scenes.

The complete list of additions remains a mystery, but fans do know Asohka Tano — most recently seen in the Disney+ series Ahsoka — will be one of the familiar faces joining the ride. These changes will take place at all three Star Tours locations. Adding the former Jedi was a no-brainer for Disney. “Ahsoka is arguably one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars canon. Many fans, myself included, are excited to see these new Star Tours scenes,” shares Brookshier.

At Disneyland, the upgrades to Star Tours come during the park’s “Season of the Force,” a two-month-long celebration of all things Star Wars.

A Major Expansion Internationally

Disney fans must fly to Japan to see massive changes and new rides in 2024. Tokyo Disney Resort enjoys a sizeable expansion this year with the debut of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea Park. This brand-new land pulls inspiration from Disney’s classic Fantasyland setup and features rides inspired by Peter Pan, Tangled, and Frozen.

Gavin Doyle, founder of Mickey Visit and bestselling author of Disneyland Secrets, hopes to see an expansion of this scale in Disney’s domestic parks one day. “I am thrilled to see them creating a land beyond just one classic story and combining all of these offerings in one big new land. The land will also feature a massive hotel that looks into the new expansion. Looking down into the theme parks before they open is a thrill.”

It will take several years before fans stateside see changes and additions at the scale of Fantasy Springs, but Disney has hinted that conversations are happening. Doyle continues, “During a recent zoning initiative to change how land use is allotted for their California park, Disney pointed to aspects of this expansion as potential inspiration for new rides.” More modest updates and single-ride additions are on deck in 2024 at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.