This past month has been a crazy one with major releases galore. Whether you are trying to become the Elden Lord in Elden Ring or exploring the Forbidden West of Horizon, everyone is engrossed by something currently. While people are enjoying those games, a few short days ago a majorly engrossing event, that brings an entire community together, had their own announcement to make. That event is EVO 2022, which will be in person for the first time since 2019, and they announced the lineup of 9 games that will appear at this year’s iteration of the event.

Most games are returning games that have usually appeared on a yearly basis. There are 3 new games appearing this year in the form of the recently released King of Fighters XV and MELTY BLOOD: Type Lumina as well as 2020’s Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Unfortunately, this year also marks the end of Super Smash Bros. appearing at the event in any capacity with Nintendo choosing not to participate this year. With all that said, today, we are going to look at the 4 biggest games that will be at the EVO 2022 event this year.

Street Fighter V

Starting off the list is the biggest game and the one that might be making its last appearance at the event in Street Fighter V. Capcom’s biggest fighting game franchise has been a mainstay at EVO since its inception over 20 years ago. Street Fighter V first appeared in the event in 2016 following its release and has appeared at every yearly event since. The game itself had a rough early era, but in the past few years the game has fully come into its own and become a powerhouse that the franchise is known to be with tons of updates, balance changes, and characters added to make the game feel so much more complete than where it was originally.

With how big and impressive Street Fighter V has become, why is this the last time the game may appear at the event you may ask? Well, that’s easy. The game has recently finished its final season of content with the last downloadable fighter, Luke, being released last November. The other reason, a few weeks ago, Capcom officially announced Street Fighter 6 which may be released before next year’s event. Only time will tell, but the series will continue to be integral to the DNA of EVO.

Tekken 7

Next up is the game that has appeared the most out of the current crop of games at EVO with Tekken 7. Originally released as an arcade game in 2015, Tekken 7 has appeared at every EVO event since then. The home console version of the game wouldn’t release and appear at the event until 2 years later when those versions were finally released. The game has been praised for bringing in new players with updated visuals and new gameplay elements so players wouldn’t need to know the franchise’s long in-depth history to be successful.

All that paid off as the game has seen success both critically and commercially, and has sold over 8 million copies as of the end of last year. The game has even had some coll crossover characters such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s version of Negan from the hit TV show The Walking Dead. With no announcement or release in sight for Tekken 8 or whatever the next game in the series will be, Tekken 7 is sure to be a part of EVO for the foreseeable future.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

The best anime game of all time. Dragon Ball FighterZ exploded onto the scene when it was released back in 2018. Visually, the game looks nearly identical to the anime itself making it feel like you are playing fights in the show itself. Then, there is the plethora of characters from throughout the history of the series appearing. Each character feels like themselves with no characters feeling too similar (even with a ton Gokus and Vegetas). Finally, the game’s 3v3 team combat is superb and can turn matches on a dime by switching things up at the perfect moment.

Arc System Works did a fantastic job bringing such a beloved and mainstream series such as Dragon Ball to the next level in the video game sphere. With the fact that there are a ton of games based on the series already, that seemed like a near-impossible task, but Dragon Ball FighterZ blows the rest of the games out of the water within the level of depth in the combat. The game has already had some memorable EVO moments in its short history at the event, but there are sure to be more of those moments to come for years to come.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Mortal Kombat is one of the most well-known and popular video game series of all time. Thus, it is no surprise to see the latest game, Mortal Kombat 11 appear at EVO for the third consecutive time since its release in 2019. Ever since the franchise’s resurgence with the release of Mortal Kombat (the ninth mainline installment) in 2011, each entry has gotten better. While the combat itself is a little less intense than its predecessors, Mortal Kombat 11 still had a wide variety of in-depth mechanics and maneuvers for players to sink their teeth into and learn.

Mortal Kombat 11 has seen massive amounts of success in just three short years. Aside from doing well critically, including winning Best Fighting Game at the 2020 The Game Awards event. Then, as of last summer, Mortal Kombat 11 had sold over 12 million copies. Unfortunately, while the game has seen massive success, Netherrealm Studios has already ended new content support for the game as they move to their next project. We shall see if that’s Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3, but until then, Mortal Kombat 11 will be the flagship of the franchise in the fighting game tournament scene for the next few years.

More From the Wealth of Geeks Network

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: