Biggest Healthcare Strike in History on The Horizon

75,000 unionized healthcare workers across five states, including California, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington D.C., are set to strike as their work contract expires Saturday. A healthcare strike could be devastating.

The workers, who are members of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, demand better pay and benefits and increased staffing levels.

“While a strike threat is disappointing, it does not necessarily mean a strike will happen,” said Hilary Costa, a spokesperson for Kaiser Permanente, in a statement. “We take any threat to disrupt care for our members seriously and have plans in place to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality care should a strike actually occur [this] week.”

The union has said it is prepared to strike between October 4th and 7th if it cannot agree with Kaiser Permanente by the deadline. However, it's important to note that hospital administrators, doctors, and registered nurses would not be a part of the strike.

However, patients at Kaiser Permanente would likely feel the effects of the strike.

Kaiser Permanente has said it is committed to reaching a fair agreement, but the company has warned that a strike would significantly impact its patients. That could be the understatement of the century.

The potential strike comes at a time when the healthcare industry is already facing several challenges, including staffing shortages and rising costs. A strike could further exacerbate these challenges and could make it more difficult for patients to access care.

Let's take a look at the details of what's going on.

What Is The Cause of The Possible Healthcare Strike?

Healthcare workers are considering a strike for many reasons, including:

Low pay : Healthcare workers are some of the lowest-paid workers in the healthcare industry. For example, nursing assistants in California earn an average of $28.50 per hour, while registered nurses earn an average of $46.50 per hour.

: Healthcare workers are some of the lowest-paid workers in the healthcare industry. For example, nursing assistants in California earn an average of $28.50 per hour, while registered nurses earn an average of $46.50 per hour. High workloads : Healthcare workers are often overworked and understaffed. This can lead to burnout and can make it difficult to provide high-quality care to patients.

: Healthcare workers are often overworked and understaffed. This can lead to burnout and can make it difficult to provide high-quality care to patients. Lack of benefits : Many healthcare workers do not have adequate health insurance or retirement benefits.

: Many healthcare workers do not have adequate health insurance or retirement benefits. Safety concerns: Healthcare workers often face risks such as exposure to infectious diseases and patient violence.

What Are The Potential Consequences of a Strike?

A strike by healthcare workers could have several consequences, including:

Disrupted care : A strike could disrupt care for patients, especially those who require critical care.

: A strike could disrupt care for patients, especially those who require critical care. Increased costs : A strike could increase patient costs and healthcare costs.

: A strike could increase patient costs and healthcare costs. Damage to reputations: A strike could damage the reputations of the union and of Kaiser Permanente.

What Needs To Be Done To Avoid a Strike?

Kaiser Permanente and the union must agree on a new contract to avoid a strike. This agreement should address the concerns of healthcare workers, such as pay, benefits, staffing levels, and safety.

The government can also play a role in preventing a strike. For example, the government could provide financial assistance to Kaiser Permanente to help the company meet the demands of its workers.

Why Are Healthcare Workers Stressed?

Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and other essential medical staff, play a pivotal role in society. They are on the front lines of healthcare, providing critical services to needy individuals. While their work is immensely rewarding, it comes with extraordinary stress.

Long and Unpredictable Hours – Healthcare workers are often required to work long and irregular hours. Hospitals and healthcare facilities operate around the clock, and emergencies can happen anytime. This means that healthcare professionals must be prepared to work night shifts, weekends, and holidays. Constantly disrupting their circadian rhythms can lead to sleep disturbances, fatigue, and increased stress levels.

Life-and-Death Decisions – Healthcare workers are frequently faced with life-and-death decisions. They must make critical choices about patient care, medications, and treatment plans that can have profound consequences. The weight of these decisions and the fear of making a mistake adds a significant psychological burden to their already stressful job.

Emotional Toll – Caring for patients who are suffering, critically ill, or in the end stages of life can take a heavy emotional toll on healthcare workers. They often form deep connections with their patients and their families, leading to grief, compassion fatigue, and emotional exhaustion. Daily witnessing pain, suffering, and loss can result in long-term emotional trauma.

High Expectations – Healthcare workers are held to high standards of excellence. The expectation of providing the best possible care to every patient can create immense pressure. Fear of making errors or not meeting these expectations can lead to constant anxiety and stress.

Exposure to Illness – Healthcare workers are at an increased risk of exposure to infectious diseases, especially during pandemics. The fear of contracting illnesses like COVID-19 poses a physical risk and affects their mental well-being. The constant worry about their health and the health of their loved ones adds to their overall stress levels.

Interpersonal Challenges – Working in healthcare often involves dealing with difficult patients and their families. Healthcare workers may face verbal abuse, hostility, or unrealistic demands. Managing these interpersonal challenges while trying to provide the best care can be emotionally draining and contribute to stress.

