The Biggest Common Money Mistake Couples Make

My wife and I quit our jobs in our mid-30s to explore the world. Today, we've settled in an off-grid home and enjoy every minute of our lives outside of an office without worrying about money.

We didn't win the lottery. No inheritance. We didn't even sell a million-dollar business.

We built wealth the old-fashioned way: by working regular 9-to-5 jobs (okay, sometimes 8-to-6!), investing hard, and keeping the lines of communication open between my wife and me.

And that last part is a very common mistake couples make, preventing them from building wealth and living their best lives. When you don't talk about money, you leave a bunch of cash on the table.

If you want to build wealth, avoid the mistake of never discussing money. Here's exactly how to make these money talks 10x easier.

How To Avoid This Money Mistake

Here's how serious my wife and I were about talking about money. Before achieving financial independence, we would walk our dogs around the neighborhood every evening after dinner. During these walks, we would talk about our future.

And your future is what those money talks are all about.

It's not just about the dollar figures. Money is only a tool. When you talk about money with your spouse, what you're actually talking about is your future.

We'd discuss things like our travel style, the things we wanted to do and see, the experiences we wanted to have, and the places on our list to visit – you know, our future.

And naturally, money became an integral part of those discussions because everything costs money.

This open line of communication was critical for two reasons:

First, it forced us to make important lifestyle decisions required to achieve our future dreams.

For instance, is keeping cable television worth it? It wasn't.

Is going out to eat regularly cutting into our savings, which could be used to fully fund our future dreams? It was.

Our talks helped my wife and I devise a plan that was workable for both of us, taking into account our desired lifestyle, individual preferences, and the sacrifices that we were both willing to make.

Without these talks, we never would have accomplished that dream.

Second, it kept our future at the forefront of our minds daily.

The more you think about your future, the more likely you are to stick to the plan. After every conversation, we were more motivated than ever to see this through. We never “forgot” about our dreams. They never took a back seat to the next shiny object that we could have spent money on.

The more you talk about your future, the more likely it will come true.

But if you're like most people, these money talks aren't easy. And truthfully, you don't need to talk about money (and your future) every day like we did. But you do need to talk about money sometimes.

It can't be completely off the table or you're doing your relationship a gigantic disservice.

Let's discuss several ways to make talking about money easier.

10 Tips To Make Money Talks Easier

Here are 10 tips to make talking to your spouse about money a successful (and dare I say…enjoyable?) affair.

Choose the Right Time: Find a calm and quiet time to discuss financial matters. Avoid bringing up money concerns during heated arguments or stressful situations.

​​ Be Honest and Transparent: Open communication is key. Be honest about your financial situation, including income, debts, and spending habits. Transparency builds trust.

​ Set Common Goals: Discuss your long-term financial goals as a couple. This could include saving for a home, education, retirement, or a vacation. Having shared goals helps align your financial strategies.

​ Create a Budget Together: Work together to create a realistic budget. Allocate funds for essential expenses, savings, and discretionary spending. Make sure both partners have input in the budgeting process.

​ Address Differences in Spending Habits: If you and your spouse have different approaches to spending, find compromises. Understand each other's priorities and create a budget that accommodates both perspectives.

​ Emergency Fund Planning: Discuss the importance of having an emergency fund. Decide how much you both feel comfortable with and work towards building and maintaining it.

​ Debt Management: If there are debts, discuss how you plan to manage and pay them off. Prioritize high-interest debts and explore strategies for repayment.

​ Financial Check-Ins: Schedule regular financial check-ins to review your budget, track progress towards goals, and discuss any changes in your financial situation.

​ Celebrate Achievements: Recognize and celebrate financial milestones together. Whether it's paying off a debt or reaching a savings goal, acknowledging achievements strengthens your financial partnership.

​ Seek Professional Advice if Needed: If financial discussions become challenging, consider seeking the help of a financial advisor or counselor. They can provide guidance and strategies for navigating financial challenges as a couple.

I cannot stress that last point enough. If you need help with money, find it. It's okay.

Also, be sure to avoid judgment during this process. This isn't a time to yell, scream, or judge the other person for spending too much money or making poor decisions. This is why most people don't talk about money. Never judge. It's a conversation

In conclusion, you need to talk to your spouse about money. These can be tough conversations, but leaving each other in the dark will only worsen matters. The more you talk, the easier it'll get (hopefully).