The 15 Biggest Box Office Bombs in Movie Franchise History

A poster in an online forum recently asked other people for their takes on the worst-ever movie franchises. The question inspired others to point out some of the biggest box office failures in movie franchises.

We've looked through all the suggestions and found the worst offenders that proved to be huge box office bombs.

1- The Mummy (2017)

Following a significant hiatus from the Brendan Fraser-led film from 1999 and its 2001 sequel, Universal Pictures tried to reboot the action-adventure franchise in 2017 to very mixed results. This time around, Tom Cruise takes on the title role in The Mummy, portraying a former US soldier turned mercenary. However, things quickly go wrong as he mistakenly releases an ancient Egyptian princess, Ahmanet.

2- Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Michael Myers, played by George P. Wilbur, returns as the masked serial killer as he hunts down adopted family members of Laurie Strode. The film is notable for being the last performance of Donald Pleasence as Dr. Sam Loomis and the film debut of actor Paul Rudd. It was largely panned by critics and viewers upon release.

3- Superman 4: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Few people would argue against Christopher Reeve being the best incarnation of the Man of Steel, but even he couldn't save this film. Superman 4: The Quest for Peace sees the hero fight a newly escaped Lex Luthor in a story with a strong anti-nuclear weapon message. Production problems led to a disjointed narrative that enraged fans.

4- Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Lethal Weapon 4 sees Riggs and Murtaugh team up against a new threat in the form of Chinese gang members targeting LAPD officers. Meanwhile, the two detectives also face unique challenges in their personal lives as they enter new stages in their lives. The 1998 movie failed to impress viewers and is the least successful in the four-part series.

5- Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

The Terminator franchise has had plenty of ups and downs over the years. There have been numerous sequels, a television series, and even a reboot in 2015 under the name Terminator Genisys. Acting as a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate sees Linda Hamilton return as an older Sarah Connor alongside an aging T-800 Terminator played by Arnold Schwarzenegger to repel an attack by a new Rev-9 cyborg.

6- Blade: Trinity (2004)

Having fought the good fight against vampires in two previous movies, Wesley Snipes reprised his role as the titular anti-hero in Blade: Trinity. Working with new allies, played by Jessica Biel and Ryan Reynolds, Blade confronts a resurrected Dracula in a disappointing and disjointed story.

7- Aliens vs Predator: Requiem (2007)

Alien vs. Predator brought together two iconic sci-fi monsters in a crossover that fans had dreamed about for years. While it was only a modest success, a sequel arrived in 2007. Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem sees an experienced Predator hunting down a new Alien-Predator hybrid that has crashed in Colorado. Poor reception and dismal box office returns led to further films in the franchise being canceled.

8- The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Legacy was something of a reboot for this thriller franchise, with Jeremy Renner taking over as a fresh protagonist from Matt Damon. The results were mixed, and the 2012 installment failed to capture viewers' imaginations like some of its predecessors. One forum member said the series started off great then got progressively worse.

9- Jurassic Park III (2001)

The first entry in the dinosaur-themed series to tell an original story not based on a Michael Crichton novel, Jurassic Park III featured the talents of Sam Neil, William H. Macy, and Téa Leoni exploring InGen's second site of Isla Sorna in search of a missing child.

For many people, Jurassic Park III signaled a new direction for the franchise that moved it away from the quality of the original movies.

10- RoboCop 3 (1993)

Coming six years after the release of the first entry in the franchise, RoboCop 3 follows the armored cyborg as he joins a resistance against his creator Omni Consumer Products.

A reduced budget led to less impressive special effects, much to the disappointment of critics and average moviegoers. At the same time, a lack of violence and a more family-friendly approach turned off fans of the original.

11- Scream 4 (2011)

Scream has undoubtedly been among the biggest and most influential horror film franchises. The success of the original 1996 quickly led to several sequels, culminating in Scream 4 in 2011. Many years after the terrible events in Woodsboro, the Ghostface killer reappears following Sidney Prescott's return to the town with devastating consequences for those around her.

12- Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

How many stories can you get from the idea of a shark attacking innocent civilians at sea? In the case of the Jaws franchise, it's at least four. Steven Spielberg's thriller sparked several sequels, including the 1987 film Jaws: The Revenge. For reasons unknown, great white sharks continue to target the Brody family, with widow Ellen now bearing the wrath of these sea creatures. Condemned for its weak story and poor special effects, Jaws: The Revenge spelled the end of the series.

13- Death Wish V: The Face of Death (1994)

Death Wish V: The Face of Death was not the first sequel in this crime drama series to face criticism, yet it did prove to be the final nail in the coffin — at least until the 2018 reboot. Like its predecessors, the film stars Charles Bronson as the vigilante Paul Kersey. After witnessing his fiancé be attacked by thugs, Kersey embarks on a ruthless revenge mission to keep his loved ones safe.

14- Batman & Robin (1997)

Director Tim Burton brought Batman to the mainstream with his 1989 and 1992 films. However, the series soon took a nosedive when he departed. Batman Forever was widely panned by critics and viewers alike. Still, that reaction was mild compared to the criticism leveled at Batman & Robin. Sometimes listed among the worst films of all time, it was a huge financial flop and lambasted for its slapstick humor.

15- Highlander (1986)

None of the films in the Highlander franchise have proven to be box office successes, though that didn't stop three further movies from being produced alongside numerous television series and comics.

The first entry tells the story of Connor MacLeod, an immortal being who engages in a deadly battle with Kurgan that lasts centuries. It ultimately became a cult hit thanks to its stylish visuals and impressive performances, even if the plot was messy.

