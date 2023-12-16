The 50 Biggest Movie Mistakes in Cinema History

Mistakes happen, but when they occur in movies that rely on the suspension of disbelief, they can shatter the believability of the cinematic world. Even some of history's biggest and most popular film franchises are rife with goofs, spoofs, and bloopers that stayed in the final cut. Some minor, some big, and some that make you say, “Oof, someone's getting fired for that.”

1. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Film sets often entail increasingly absurd methods of hiding cameras, film crews, and reflections of film equipment. How a fully visible cameraman was left in a shot in a high-intensity scene of one of the biggest film blockbuster franchises ever to exist is baffling. If you keep your eyes peeled, you'll see a man in the crowd with the other classmates watching Draco and Harry duel in the Chamber of Secrets.

2. The Graduate (1967)

Dustin Hoffman, care to tell us where exactly you're going? Because it's not UC Berkeley. The Graduate was one of the most iconic coming-of-age films of its time, and it ends with a scene of Hoffman's character driving over the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on his way to Berkeley to visit his love, Elaine.

The only problem is that you can tell from his direction and position on the bridge that he's heading the wrong way. Hopefully, Elaine wasn't holding her breath.

3. American Sniper (2014)

With a budget of $59 million, you'd think they'd be able to afford a real stand-in baby. However, it's clear that the baby Chris Kyle (played by Bradley Cooper) is holding in his arms in this scene is of the plastic variety, and it's a bit perturbing to watch him sneakily rock the baby's arms up in the arm to make it appear as if it's alive. Please, I know an American Girl doll when I see one.

4. Bad Boys (1983)

Unless a prisoner somehow smuggled in enormous, heavy, expensive film equipment, the very visible cameraman crouching on the ground as he records a fight between Sean Penn and Esai Morales in prison is an accidental camera angle that caught too much and was never cut out.

Despite how out of place the cameraman is, many viewers never noticed because they focused on the physical struggle between the two characters, and the cameraman was only on screen for a few seconds. Modern audiences joke that this guy was just the pioneer for vloggers with their smartphones.

5. Batman Returns (1992)

Through the eye holes of Batman's mask in Batman Returns, there is a noticeably black pigment that fills in the gaps of the mask to prevent white skin from showing. However, when Batman (played by Michael Keaton) removes his mask, these filled-in-black circles around his eyes magically vanish.

6. Birdman (2014)

While Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Birdman earned critical acclaim and praise, it took some geographical liberties regarding its supposed continuous tracking shots of characters walking down the streets of New York City. If you pay attention, there are many continuity errors in the actual city layout, where characters suddenly skip dozens of blocks simultaneously despite the illusion of a continuous shot.

7. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

In a physical confrontation during heightened tension and frustration, Deckard (Harrison Ford) repeatedly punches Officer K (Ryan Gosling) in the face in Blade Runner 2049. The two on The Graham Norton Show revealed that one of those punches was real.

Ford joked about misreading the script and being distracted by strobe lights and the choreographed scene that involved one of them walking backward. Ford defended himself, insisting only one out of 100 punches genuinely landed.

9. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Despite the critical acclaim and box-office success that Bohemian Rhapsody found in 2018, the film took liberties with the timeline of events, compressing or rearranging them for narrative convenience. The movie suggests that Freddie Mercury informed the band about his solo career before Queen's performance at Live Aid in 1985. Mercury didn't announce his solo career until 1987.

There are various performances of songs that hadn't come out yet during the tour they were on, and the film depicts the relationship between Mercury and the band as adversarial when he said he wanted to go solo despite the band members insisting no one in the band had a problem with it. The timeline of Mercury's AIDS diagnosis is also inaccurately portrayed.

10. Bring It On (2000)

The beloved 2000s sports comedy Bring It On was every young girl's comfort movie growing up, but now that I've had many years to ponder the plot, I have a few questions. The Clovers emerged as the victors over The Toros in the highly competitive, highly coveted National Cheerleading Competition. There's nothing unbelievable about that, at face value, when you look at their routines back-to-back.

The Clovers had tons of high-skill acrobatic maneuvers, impressively synchronized choreography, and fantastic stunt work. There's just one problem. If you pay attention, you'll notice a collision between two cheerleaders during The Clovers' routine. Considering The Toros made no such mistakes, it's hard to believe such a high-stakes competition with no room for error would hand the trophy to the team with a glaring mistake.

11. Candyman (2022)

In an early art gallery scene in the 2022 sequel Candyman, Haley reads from a program describing an art piece entitled “Say My Name.” A shot of the document reveals a glaring typo that fundamentally alters the meaning of the text.

The passage says that Helen Lyle died from “self-emolation” in the housing projects courtyard in the early 90s instead of self-immolation (to set oneself on fire). Rather than some hidden meaning metaphor, this appears to be a logistical goof by the props department.

12. Django Unchained (2012)

In a famously intense and menacing scene in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, Leo DiCaprio genuinely sliced his hand open. DiCaprio's character, Calvin Candie, becomes enraged and slams his hand on a dinner table. However, during one take, DiCaprio accidentally slammed his hand onto the glass, breaking it and cutting his hand.

Despite the injury, he continued with the scene and his intense performance, incorporating the real blood into the scene. It's unclear if the follow-up scene, where DiCaprio rubs his blood on Washington's face, is a shot that was filmed immediately after, with DiCaprio smearing his real blood on her, or if this was filmed later, with fake blood. However, the scene of Calvin cutting his hand is real.

13. Fight Club (1999)

Despite David Fincher's reputation for paying meticulous attention to detail, Fight Club has a few unplanned goofs. The good thing is, thanks to the film's premise (The narrator has dissociative identity disorder), they work. In a scene where The Narrator tries to break into a building through a glass door by ramming into it with a metal bench, he fails to break the glass. Instead, he shoots and kicks through the door until the glass shatters.

However, when the camera pans back out, that bench he was using to ram through the door is suddenly nowhere to be found. This was an unintentional mistake but can be explained away as one of the frequent mind blips The Narrator has, where he imagines things that aren't there.

14. Frozen (2013)

Elsa, of the animated hit film Frozen, has a stunning, wondrous braid of hair — so wondrous it can defy laws of physics by passing through body parts. This may be nitpicking against the animation department, but there are some small subtleties in how she flicks her braid around that catch the human eye as being out of place.

15. Gladiator (2000)

The Oscar-winning film for Best Picture is one of the most beloved modern classics of the 2000s. While it proved to have achieved excellence in writing, directing, acting, and cinematography, some mistakes peaked through the cracks, and they all essentially had to do with set design. It's challenging to make a period piece without any anachronisms.

However, several scenes show out-of-place modern technology amid the 180 AD ancient Rome setting, such as a gas canister strapped to the back of an overturned chariot. I don't think they had those.

16. Gone With the Wind (1939)

Speaking of anachronisms, one stands out like a sore thumb in Gone With the Wind, or should I say, stands out like a lightbulb. In a shot of the street in Atlanta, you can see a street light with a light bulb inside. The only problem is the film takes place in the Civil War era, beginning in 1861, and lightbulbs weren't invented until 1879. For historical continuity, the street light fixture should have been gas-powered.

17. Grease (1978)

In the 1978 film Grease, there's a scene involving Frenchy (Didi Conn) and waitress Vi (Joan Blondell) at the diner. While discussing the uncertain future of the “beauty school dropout,” Vi, occupied with tidying up after customers, attempts to turn off a light switch using her elbow. Despite missing the switch, the light still manages to turn off moments later.

18. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

In the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, translating the magical world onto the big screen presented a significant challenge. While Chris Columbus successfully conjured a captivating special-effects spectacle for much of the film, one glaring detail might catch the keen observer's eye.

If you focus too closely during the Quidditch match between Slytherin and Gryffindor, you might notice the presence of visible bicycle seats on Harry and his classmates' broomsticks.

19. Jackie Brown (1997)

In the opening scenes of Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed film Jackie Brown, when Ordell (Samuel L. Jackson) and Louise (Robert De Niro) watch a tape featuring girls and guns, Ordell is told to fast forward. In a close-up shot of the remote, you can see that he presses the rewind button, which somehow causes the video to still fast forward. So, uh, someone should probably rewire that thing.

20. Little Women (2019)

Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of Little Women is a marvel to watch, with the period piece exuding exceptional attention to detail, except for one particular scene. When the girls see Laurie's home for the first time, two contemporary water bottles (one plastic, the other hydro flask) appear in the shot. It's hard to imagine how such an obvious anachronism got overlooked since the film takes place in the 19th century, during the American Civil War.

22. Notting Hill (1999)

The unsightly orange juice mark on Will's blue button-up shirt remains a focal point throughout the pivotal scene in Notting Hill. Despite its persistent presence, the remarkably conspicuous splash undergoes a staggering number of alterations in shape, intensity, and color (despite consistent lighting) in the subsequent flirtatious sequence that follows the spill.

23. Never Been Kissed (1999)

In the 90s rom-com Never Been Kissed, starring Drew Barrymore, there's a noteworthy scene where the main character, Josie, becomes a member of a math club named “The Denominators.” In the subsequent sequence, a sign for a bake sale displays the incorrect digits for Pi. (The accurate value of Pi is approximately 3.1415926535…)

There's a debate over whether the incorrect figure in the film (3.14578699869…) is a goof or an ironic joke. Some believe the director didn't care enough to check any of the numbers that followed 3.14.

24. Nightcrawler (2014)

In one of the most intense moments in Dan Gilroy's Nightcrawler, Lou Bloom stumbles upon an ongoing multiple homicide. The chilling scene unfolds as the unscrupulous stringer captures the gruesome events on camera without notifying the authorities. Adding complexity to the dramatic tension building in the viewer as we look on in horror, wondering if he will be discovered, is a notable error.

Observe behind Lou after he records the shotgun on the front steps, and you'll spot a crew member discreetly lingering in the shadows, swiftly concealing themselves behind a wall. My guess is even if they caught this goof, they intentionally kept it in because it feeds into the unbearable tension and paranoia of the scene.

25. North By Northwest (1959)

One of the most amusing ways to enjoy a film besides watching it for the plot is to watch it purely by observing the extras and their funny quirks, lousy acting, or giveaways about what will happen. Alfred Hitchcock's iconic North By Northwest is no exception, with a child extra covering his ears a full five seconds before a gunshot goes off in a cafe. What's supposed to be a shocking moment that induces fear is foreshadowed unintentionally by a background actor.

26. Oppenheimer (2023)

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer made a big splash as one of the biggest releases of the summer, thanks to the friendly banter between the competing release of Barbie. While Nolan has a penchant for detail and historical accuracy, there was one small oversight in the prop department.

Despite its 1940s setting, the film features American flags adorned with 50 stars, overlooking that neither Alaska nor Hawaii became part of the United States until 1959.

27. Pitch Perfect (2012)

There's nothing more noticeable than a costume or hair and makeup continuity error in the middle of a choreographed performance. At the end of Pitch Perfect, during the final competition, Aubrey's hairstyle undergoes a noticeable inconsistency that doesn't follow the expected choreography. Initially starting with a tightly wound bun, Anna Camp's character later unveils her hair in a dramatic reveal towards the end of the performance.

However, there's a puzzling deviation during certain shots in between as she inexplicably sports a half-ponytail, only to revert to the initially styled updo. This continuity error removes you from the scene because you're reminded that these were shot out of order.

28. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

In the concluding scenes of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, filmmakers employed manipulated footage to simulate events that weren't originally captured on film. Specifically, there's a clip featuring a train slowly departing, which is then reversed and accelerated to create the illusion of the train arriving.

However, this manipulation is inadvertently revealed when you see a pedestrian walking backward, passing beneath the platform, due to the reversal of the footage.

29. Pretty Woman (1990)

The morning after Vivian and Edward first meet and she stays overnight in his hotel room, they enjoy a delectable breakfast buffet delivered to his hotel room. They converse over breakfast, trying to get to know each other better. In the process, Vivian's croissant, which she was happily munching on just a moment ago, turns into a partly eaten pancake after panning back to her.

While she has a series of foods on her plate, possibly including pancakes, it seems strange that she would start ravenously biting into the randomly assorted foods in a split second. We're ruling this as a continuity error.

29. Pulp Fiction (1994)

In Pulp Fiction, there is a continuity error in the divine intervention shooting scene when Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) go to retrieve the briefcase from the apartment. When they first walk into the apartment, there are no bullet holes in the wall.

A moment later, standing in front of the same wall, you can see visible bullet holes in the wall before they are ever shot at, suggesting that the apartment has already been fired upon. This is likely a goof resulting from shooting a film with a nonlinear storyline.

30. Quantum of Solace (2008)

Daniel Craig's second performance as James Bond might have its share of disappointments, but when it comes to lackluster efforts, it's hard to overlook an extra in the background of a scene. This background actor can be seen sweeping the air ineptly during a sequence where Bond is on a motorcycle at a shipping bay.

Interestingly, the broom in hand doesn't make any contact with the ground. He was likely instructed not to sweep the ground for sound or other logistical reasons, but they could've ensured he didn't ruin the entire shot.

31. Scream (1996)

In Scream‘s final act, Sydney's father makes a surprise return after going missing for most of the movie. As he emerges through a ruckus of noise and falling objects from the closet, if you slow the playback down, you'll notice a mysterious hand throwing a series of objects into the room for dramatic effect. This hand doesn't belong to any character in the scene but to an extra who was meant to be concealed.

32. Sixteen Candles (1984)

In a quick-to-miss blunder, the late Billie Bird follows some rather peculiar blocking advice in her role as Grandma Dorothy on her way to a wedding. Keep an eye on the scene where the Baker family is pulling out of the driveway, and you'll observe Grandma Dorothy crouching behind a sedan, but curiously, doesn't enter the vehicle, which is already packed with other relatives dressed in their Sunday best. It leaves you wondering if she decided not to attend after all.

33. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

In Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, there's a famous goof where a Stormtrooper bumps his head on a door frame. The mistake occurs in the Death Star sequence when Princess Leia's cell block is being infiltrated. As the Stormtroopers enter the room, one of them bangs his head on the low door frame. The blooper has become a well-known and often-referenced moment in Star Wars lore.

The incident was not edited out and has become part of the charm for franchise fans. Over the years, it has been embraced by the Star Wars community, and even George Lucas acknowledged and confirmed the mistake, making light of it in subsequent film releases.

34. Taxi Driver (1976)

Although Robert De Niro did shave his head for the role of Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, some scenes toward the end featuring a mohawk hairstyle used a bald cap. It's done phenomenally well throughout the movie, thanks to the hair and makeup team, and it seems like his genuine head.

However, there is a shootout scene towards the movie's end where De Niro grabs his neck with his hand, revealing a wrinkle in the bald cap and makeup used to blend it into his neck.

35. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The creature costumes created by Jim Henson for the 1990 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are widely acclaimed for their brilliance and stand as some of the artist's final film work before his unfortunate passing at the age of 53.

Despite being a cult favorite, the movie does have its share of mistakes, primarily related to the visibility of puppeteers inside the costumes. One of the most unsettling instances features an actor's teeth and eyes glinting from within the mouth of the Donatello puppet.

36. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

In The Dark Knight Rises, a newspaper headline has a notable typographical error. The error involves the misspelling of “heist” as “hiest.” This occurs in a newspaper reporting on a major event in the film, specifically the stock exchange robbery orchestrated by Bane. The full title in the newspaper reads, “Police Suspect ‘Cat' Burglar in Jewel Heist.”

37. The Goonies (1985)

Did you know there's a significant deleted scene that accounts for the line uttered by Data, “The octopus was really scary!” despite there being no octopus in the movie? An entire sequence involved an attack from a giant octopus, which they ultimately defeated with the power of '80s music. Yes, really. This deleted scene didn't make it into the movie due to the unimpressive special effects, but it was added back in for the televised Disney version.

You can listen to Sean Astin make light of this goof and the various other blunders that The Goonies is rife with. Astin jokes, “People want to know why there hasn't been a sequel made; it's because no one would let a big-budget studio movie go through now with that level of playfulness, inattentiveness.”

38. The Hateful Eight (2015)

Jennifer Jason Leigh expressed deep disappointment when she discovered a unique guitar had been irreparably damaged while filming a scene in The Hateful Eight. In Quentin Tarantino's grim Western, Kurt Russell forcefully pulls a 150-year-old Martin guitar loaned from the company museum from Leigh's grasp and smashes it against a pole.

Although the original plan was to substitute the real guitar with a fake one before the destructive scene, the genuine destruction and Leigh's authentic reaction ended in the film's final cut. At least it was Kurt Russell's mistake, not some poor amateur actor. I'm sure they let him off easy.

39. The Hunger Games (2012)

In The Hunger Games film series, some archery enthusiasts and experts have pointed out that Jennifer Lawrence's archery form is not entirely accurate or consistent with proper archery techniques. Professional archers complain that she pulls the bowstring back to different positions on her face, which suggests an inconsistency in her anchor point.

In archery, maintaining a consistent anchor point is crucial for accuracy. She also overdraws her bow and has an inconsistent release. It's only a movie, but if Katniss were in a real Hunger Games tournament, she would have little luck catching prey or fending off enemies.

40. The Little Mermaid (1989)

One of the major goofs in the original The Little Mermaid release was magically corrected when the Platinum Edition DVD was released in 2006. At the end of the movie, when Ariel is standing on the ship with Prince Eric, the trim of her wedding dress changes color. It starts as green, turns pink, and then turns green again.

41. The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

“Wait, you're telling me we could have driven here,” I imagine Sam saying to Frodo if he were to learn there's a fully gas-powered automobile in the back of the giant landscape they just spent hours trotting by foot.

I'm not sure how that one made it into the final cut, but if you look in the background of the shot where Sam and Frodo are walking along a giant field with a scarecrow in the background, you'll spot someone driving a car back there. This technology wasn't supposed to exist in this universe of hobbits that appears to be set thousands of years ago.

42. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Do you remember that scene in The Princess Diaries where Mia is talking with her friend Lilly while they're walking up and down some wet bleachers, and she falls? That was a genuine unscripted fall, but the two actresses played it off and stayed in character. Hathaway didn't expect the moment to make it into the film's final cut, but her charming laugh fit with Mia's character, so the director kept it in.

43. The Shining (1980)

Often heralded as a cinematic masterpiece of directing, writing, acting, and cinematography, the last thing you would expect from perfectionist director Stanley Kubrick is an imperfection in his most iconic film. Kubrick was known for his unrelenting pursuit of perfection, often doing hundreds of takes to get one shot and even destroying the original two minutes of the film's original ending that no one has seen.

That's why it's surprising that a visual error can be seen in the opening aerial shots of the film. While the tracking shot follows along the canyon landscape to capture how remote the Overlook Hotel is, you can spot the helicopter's shadow on the side of the mountain. The shot has been cut from many streaming versions of the film since being spotted.

44. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

When actress Margaret Hamilton, who plays the Wicked Witch, utters the famous line “I'll get you my pretty, and your little dog too” and disappears into a cloud of red smoke, you'll notice a set error that reveals the practical effects behind the mystical stunt.

A trap door visibly opens in the ground as Hamilton walks over to it and is engulfed in a cloud of red smoke intended to give the illusion that she disappeared into thin air. The obvious placement of the trap door and the fact it opens several seconds before Hamilton “disappears” hardly makes it a sophisticated effect, but hey, it was 1939, after all.

45. Titanic (1997)

Initially, Jack was supposed to instruct Rose to “lie on that couch” during the romantic scene where he paints the beautiful heiress. However, in a spontaneous moment, actor Leonardo DiCaprio got a bit flustered during a take and accidentally said, “Over on the bed… the couch!” Director James Cameron found the genuine slip-up so endearing that it ended up making it into the film's final cut.

46. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

During the Candyman song, where the local candy vendor at the town's candy shop breaks into song and dance and lavishes the children with sweets, he accidentally hits a little girl in the chin when he opens the bar arm to exit from behind the counter. Poor thing. Nothing a lollipop can't fix.

47. Cats (2019)

The 2019 film adaptation of Cats faced criticism for its use of digital effects, particularly concerning the nonsensical proportions of the anthropomorphic cats. In the film, the characters were portrayed using digital fur technology, which blended live-action performances with computer-generated fur and features to make the actors resemble cats.

The issue with proportions mainly revolved around the inconsistency in the size and scale of the cat characters compared to the film's physical settings. Some scenes showed the cats appearing too small or too large in relation to the objects and environments around them, creating a sense of visual dissonance.

48. Clueless (1995)

In the iconic '90s teen comedy Clueless, Cher's long-awaited attempt to secure her driver's license turns disastrous when she takes two lanes, swerves into a bicyclist, and collides with a parked car. A closer look at the collision reveals the mirror folding into the car without detaching, only to mysteriously return to its original position moments later, miraculously free from any visible damage.

49. Elf (2003)

In the absurd scene of Buddy the Elf walking down the streets of Manhattan in a bright green elf costume amid a sea of beige and black suits, one other person pops out in the crowd as looking distinctly strange. Oddly enough, a man at Buddy's side is wearing a trenchcoat buttoned to his suit. This must be a costume change error.

50. Fast and Furious 6 (2013)

Fast and Furious is the last film franchise accused of maintaining any semblance of realism. After the first few, the action spectacle started to ramp things up to epic and increasingly ridiculous proportions.

Despite the high-octane action, one might expect more consistency in grooming for a megawatt star like Dwayne Johnson. An amusing inconsistency arises when Luke Hobbs appears to magically shave and then promptly re-grow a goatee within a single chase scene towards the film's climax.