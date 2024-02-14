23 of the Biggest Names to Ever Perform in Central Park

Through the 166 years that New York City's Central Park has been open to the public, creatives from all walks of life and across the globe have been flocking to its beautiful grounds.

Many memorable performances have occurred on the 843 acres, from barbershop quartets and small theater groups to well-known bands, whether in the Sheep Meadow or on the Great Lawn.

1. Simon and Garfunkel

In September of 1982, the iconic duo Simon and Garfunkel reunited for a benefit concert supporting the nonprofit Central Park Conservancy. Nearly half a million fans attended that concert, making it one of the largest-attended performances the park has ever seen. The recorded live album of the show was released the following year and peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

2. Diana Ross

On July 21st, 1983, the effervescent Diana Ross took to the stage on the Great Lawn to perform a benefit concert for a children's playground that was later called the Diana Ross Playground. The concert was unfortunately cut short due to a lightning storm, but not before over half a million fans saw her belt out some of her greatest hits for at least 45 minutes.

3. Garth Brooks

The country-western singer performed a free concert in Central Park in August 1997 to an estimated crowd size of anywhere between 800,000 to 1 million adoring fans. The exact number is unknown and often disputed, depending on who you talk to. The show was dubbed “Garthstock” as a homage to Woodstock. Celebrated musicians Billy Joel and Don McLean also joined Brooks on stage separately to perform select hits of their own.

4. Dave Matthews Band

The American rock group Dave Matthews Band had their largest-attended concert ever in Central Park in September 2003 with 120,000 guests. Their live album, The Central Park Concert, was recorded that night and released in November 2023.

5. Trey Anastasio (Phish)

Not all musical acts that play in the NYC park are huge productions. Occasionally, park-goers will encounter an impromptu set by the most unlikely musicians. Such was the case when, in the fall of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Trey Anastasio of the psychedelic jam band Phish decided to sit down on the steps and play an acoustic solo session in support of Parks Foundation's SummerStage Jubilee.

Between 1967 and 1976, a summer concert series, the Schaefer Music Festival, sponsored by Rheingold Breweries, featured some of the greatest bands to ever grace us with their talent.

6. The Doors

On June 30th, 1967, The Doors was one of the first bands to take the stage during this summer festival. With his low-slung leather pants and flowy shirts, Jim Morrison wowed the crowd with his rich, lyrical stylizing.

7. Jimi Hendrix

A few days later, the crowd enjoyed witnessing one of the greatest guitarists blow them away. Jimi Hendrix performed on July 5th to a large crowd of summer festival-goers.

8. Neil Diamond

That same summer, Neil Diamond, aka the “Jewish Elvis,” performed for a large crowd on the same stage as The Byrds, Pete Seeger, and Leonard Cohen.

9. Joni Mitchell

The following summer of 1968, Canadian-American singer Joni Mitchell, an original pioneer of folk music and political activism, performed in Central Park at the same music festival. She joined other acts, such as Muddy Waters and The Who.

10. Led Zeppelin

Living in New York City in 1969 must have been an epic experience! Some of the greatest bands/musicians performed during that summer's festival performances. Led Zeppelin is one of the most notable acts of all. They opened for B.B. King to a sea of spectators.

11. Sly & The Family Stone

Five days later, Sly & The Family Stone, originating in San Francisco and known for their development of funk, soul, R&B, and psychedelic music, took the stage with Slim Harpo.

12. The Beach Boys

This surf rock band, hailing from California, made four appearances in this summer concert series. In 1971, they joined Ike and Tina Turner, Carly Simon, Kate Taylor, and Boz Scaggs to film a TV special showcasing the festival.

13. Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention

Frank Zappa's music stylizing has never been one that music lovers can exactly pinpoint. It ranges from classical to experimental, with a little bit of everything in between. But on August 2nd, 1969, he and his band opened up for Buddy Guy to a large crowd of fans.

14. Fleetwood Mac

The British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, with its legendary members, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, and the late Christine McVie, closed out the 1970s summer festival, joining Bloodrock and Zephyr in the park.

15. Barbra Streisand

There are very few artists as legendary as Barbra Streisand. With a vast portfolio of singing, songwriting, acting, directing, and producing, she is an artist through and through. In 1967, she filmed her TV special, A Happening in Central Park, for 135,000 people. The special aired on CBS the following year with songs from the 33 hits she performed that night in Central Park.

16. Bon Jovi

Taking to the Central Park stage in 2008, 25 years after they formed, Bon Jovi rocked the New York crowd that night with all their greatest hits, including Livin' on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name and Bad Medicine.

17. The New York Philharmonic

In July 1986, the New York Philharmonic played for an astounding 800,000 people on the Great Lawn. With blankets strewn across the manicured grounds and concert-goers in summer clothing, the symphony lit up New York with classical compositions such as Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 & 5.

18. Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John performed on the Great Lawn to a crowd of 400,000 adoring fans. He walked out onto the stage in a Donald Duck costume and laughed through most of the lyrics of Your Song because he quickly realized that the feet of the costume made it nearly impossible to press the piano peddles. Everyone got a good laugh at John's occasionally thrown-out “quack” throughout the performance.

19. Earth Day Concert

In April 1990, a massive crowd of three-quarters of a million music lovers filled the Great Lawn again for the park's Earth Day celebration, showcasing Hall and Oates, the B52s, and Edie Brickell.

20. James Taylor

The great American folk rocker James Taylor played the last big concert at Sheep Meadow to an estimated crowd size of a quarter-million people in the 70s. He returned to the park and joined other legendary acts like Bruce Springsteen, Linda Ronstadt, and Jackson Browne for the Central Park's Rally for Nuclear Disarmament concert in 1982 for close to 750,000 fans.

21. The Black-Eyed Peas

In support of the Robin Hood Foundation, The Black-Eyed Peas filled the Great Lawn in 2011 and raised over 4 million dollars.

22. Global Citizens Festival

In 2019, big names like Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, H.E.R., One Republic, and the great Carol King banded together to raise nearly $1 billion, benefitting Global Citizens.

23. Luciano Pavarotti

Italian operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti performed for 200,000 people on the Great Lawn in June 1980. The late singer graced the Central Park stage many more times during his 30-year career to the delight of opera lovers everywhere.