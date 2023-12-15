23 of the Biggest Shark Tank Success Stories

Shark Tank is a TV show that allows aspiring entrepreneurs to put themselves out there to secure funding for their ideas. It's truly a platform for dreams to become a reality. Some great companies have emerged due to the opportunities contestants were offered. Each entrepreneur’s journey is a testament to creativity, from genius gadgets to game-changing products.

1. Readerest

Rick Hopper turned his need to stop breaking or damaging his reading glasses into a multi-million dollar product called ReadeREST, a secure glasses clip. Position the plastic back-plate inside your clothing, attach the front clip to the exterior, and the magnets will effortlessly connect and align themselves. Lori Greiner’s $150,000 investment and home-shopping expertise helped his invention take off.

The simplicity of magnetic eyeglass holders won hearts, posting nearly $1.5 million in sales within two years. Today, ReadeREST boasts a worth of approximately $27 million, and the product comes in multiple designs and colors.

2. 3D Pop-up Cards

Wombi Rose and John Wise are the proud developers of Lovepop’s 3D pop-up cards. Kevin O’Leary’s $300,000 investment for 15% ownership blossomed into a company worth over $100 million. Lovepop’s intricate designs redefine greeting cards, combining artistry and emotion. There are cards for various occasions, including all major holidays, and they're inexpensive.

3. Sleep Styler

Tara Brown’s Sleep Styler revolutionized hair care and became a massive success after accepting Lori Greiner’s offer of $75,000 for a 25% stake in her company. It takes some women an hour or more to get ready for the day when you consider how long it takes to style their hair. This innovative hair roller provides effortless styling and is made from a tube-shaped memory foam covered in highly absorbent yoga towel material.

4. The Bouqs

The Bouqs, an online flower company worth more than $100 million, found fertile ground for success with a deal from Robert Herjavec (though all the Sharks initially rejected his idea). His pitch was that he took an already popular idea and improved it. The Bouqs offers a $40 straightforward price point, no extra fees for care and handling, and a concierge service that automatically sends flowers out on various holidays throughout the year without you having to request the delivery.

5. Tacky Holiday Sweaters

In a stroke of entrepreneurial genius, Nick and Evan, the minds behind Tipsy Elves, transformed the cliche of ugly Christmas sweaters into a lucrative venture. Embracing the familiar, their tacky holiday sweaters became a creative expression and a cultural phenomenon. With Robert Herjavec’s $100,000 investment, Tipsy Elves evolved into a $20 million company by 2023, showcasing how leaning into the cliche can yield extraordinary success.

6. Scrub Daddy

Aaron Krause’s brainchild, Scrub Daddy, enhanced cleaning routines with its innovative sponge design. It gets complicated when submerged in cold water and cleans tough surfaces, and it gets soft for a gentler cleaning project when submerged in warm water. It also has a unique design to clean spoons, spatulas, and more. Securing backing from Lori Greiner in Season 4 proved pivotal, propelling the company to a reported worth of $250 million.

7. Bombas

David Heath and Randy Goldberg’s idea to go with Bombas Ankle Socks brought comfort to customers and embraced a charitable “one-for-one” model: for every pair of socks they sold, they'd donate a pair to a homeless shelter. Daymond John’s investment in the sixth season launched Bombas to become the most successful Shark Tank product, accumulating an impressive $250 million in sales. Their commitment to social impact and quality made Bombas a standout success story. Plus, who doesn't love a comfy pair of socks?

8. Ring Video Doorbell

Jamie Siminoff’s invention, the Ring Video Doorbell, faced rejection on Shark Tank, as the sharks essentially said they weren't sold on its value. However, this lack of faith in the pre-crime home security product didn't define its destiny, as even after his appearance on the show, Siminoff said he generated around $5 million in sales. In a turn of events, Amazon recognized its potential, acquiring the company in 2018 for a staggering sum exceeding $1 billion.

9. Drop Stop

Drop Stop, the car seat gap filler, experienced a staggering uptick in sales when Lori invested $300,000, becoming a 20 percent owner. Mark Newburger and Jeffrey Simon (inventors) found that this strategic partnership boosted the company’s revenue to more than $24 million. The simple yet brilliant solution is basically a foam “weenie” that you wedge between your car seat and the middle panel. It prevents your phone, keys, loose change, and food from falling into what the creators call the “Carmuda Triangle.”

10. Everlywell

Everlywell, founded by Julia Cheek, enhanced health testing with accessible home kits. Instead of spending hundreds to thousands of dollars going here and there to wait for lab results and numbers that you didn't understand, Julia made it easy. Within the comfort of your home, you can submit a sample for over 13 tests and send it to a certified lab, and within days, you'll get comprehensive results that you can understand straight to your inbox.

Lori Greiner’s $1 million investment during season 9 was a game-changer. The company’s value skyrocketed, especially after introducing a Covid-19 testing kit in 2020.

11. The Comfy

Brian Miller and Michael Speciale struck gold with their invention, The Comfy—a wearable sherpa blanket. It's reversible, comes in different colors, and is one-size-fits-all. Barbara Corcoran’s swift investment of $50,000 paid off immensely. The Comfy’s appeal for coziness translated to a whopping $150 million in sales by 2019, highlighting the lucrative fusion of comfort and innovation on Shark Tank.

12. Stasher

Kat Nouri’s creation, the Stasher, reshaped food storage. Nouri stated that she never started the company for profit but because she wanted to contribute to the change she wanted to see. Instead of cheap plastic bags that would end up in landfills, she created a durable product made from reusable items suitable for the fridge, oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Mark Cuban recognized its potential, investing $400,000 for 15 percent equity (a deal that eventually fell through). She sold the company to S.C. Johnson in 2019, one year after appearing on Shark Tank.

13. InstaFire

The Insta-Fire Fire Starter Emergency Fuel, born from a need for versatility, garnered Mark and Lori’s collective investment of $300,000. This emergency fuel kit, designed to ignite on water, snow, or ice, became a blazing success. InstaFire is a secure and uncomplicated fire ignition tool crafted from wood pellets, paraffin wax, and volcanic rock. It offers a 15-minute burning duration and boasts a shelf life of 30 years. Its sales skyrocketed post-Shark Tank!

14. BEDJET3

The BedJet3 Climate Comfort for Beds, initially snubbed on Shark Tank, defied expectations, raking in $3 million within 18 months post-broadcast. This climate comfort system for beds may not have secured a deal, but it still found its way into millions of homes worldwide. Whether you want a cool breeze, a warm breeze, or both for opposite preferences in the same bed, this nearly $30 million company has you covered.

15. Squatty Potty

The Squatty Potty, a neat creation for a more comfortable bathroom experience, has a basic yet effective design. Lori recognized the value and made a deal on Shark Tank for $350,000 and 10% of the company. The footrest gained widespread popularity, addressing a common issue and accumulating a company worth around $164 million as of 2019. There are now various designs and colors for children and adults of all ages.

16. Manscaped

Manscaped, founded by unnamed Paul Tran and co-founded by Steve King, took the men's grooming industry by storm in Shark Tank’s 10th season. Mark and Lori seized the opportunity, offering a joint deal that involved $500,000 and 25% equity. However, the deal fell through, which isn't uncommon after the filming. Specializing in high-quality grooming tools and products, Manscaped quickly became a market leader, addressing men’s grooming needs worldwide and solidifying its place as a lucrative Shark Tank venture off the exposure alone.

17. Furzapper

FurZapper Pet Hair Remover introduced an excellent solution on Shark Tank. The flexible and tacky-surfaced paw, designed to effortlessly remove pet hair from clothes in the washer and dryer, attracted bids, eventually securing a deal with Lori for $600,000 and 15% equity. FurZapper’s clever concept and Lori’s involvement made the FurZapper even more successful than it already was before appearing on the show.

18. Copper Cow Coffee

Debbie Wei Mullin pioneered the exquisite Vietnamese coffee line called Copper Cow Coffee. The venture attracted attention on the show, where Robert Herjavec saw its potential, offering a substantial $600,000 deal with an 8% stake for the risk he felt he was taking. As of 2023, it is worth around $28 million, and the initial investment underscores the brand’s promising trajectory in the competitive coffee market. It's sweet, creamy, delicious, and the demand will always be there!

19. Bala Bangles

Natalie Holloway and Max Kislevitz introduced a touch of style to fitness with their invention, Bala Bangles. They're hands-free and comfortable, and they come in numerous colors. These fashionable fitness accessories garnered substantial support on Shark Tank, securing $900,000 for a 30% ownership stake after every shark on the panel made an offer for their slice of the pie. Ultimately, Mark Cuban and guest shark Maria Sharapova did a joint deal to kickstart the brand and make it global.

20. Bottle Breacher

The Bottle Breacher, founded by Eli and Jen Crane, impressed the sharks with its unique bottle opener from a decommissioned 50-caliber bullet. Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary invested $150,000 for a 20% stake, propelling the veteran-owned company to an estimated $15 million in sales. The product’s success showcases the founders’ ingenuity, merging functionality with a military-inspired flair.

21. Safe Grabs

Pioneered by founder Cyndi Lee, Safe Grabs received a $75,000 investment for a 25% stake. The innovative silicone mats designed to assist in microwave use have many other functions, such as pot holders, plates, food covers, jar openers, and more. The investment propelled the business to an estimated $5 million in sales, emphasizing practicality and market success.

22. PhoneSoap

Wesley Laporte and Dan Barnes presented PhoneSoap, caching Lori Greiner’s interest, who invested $300,000 for a 10% stake. Using UV light, this unique smartphone charger and sterilizer witnessed exceptional success, raking in an estimated $150 million in sales. The product’s functionality and hygiene value combination resonated well with consumers, contributing to its significant market impact.

23. Mission Belt

Nate Holzapfel, Zac Holzapfe, and Jeff Jensen introduced Mission Belt, securing an investment from Daymond John—$50,000 for a 37.5% stake. This belt, devoid of traditional holes and equipped with a release lever, garnered substantial success, achieving around $8.2 million through its unique design and philanthropic mission. According to the creators, it's never too big, never too small, and always the perfect fit.