The 10 Biggest Stadiums in College Football

Fall is made for football! College football fans are enthusiastic whether they are alumni or adopted the school they root for. These days, college stadiums are adding perks and amenities that elevate the game day experience. Luxury boxes, interactive activities, enhanced concessions, and more are quickly becoming standard. These are the ten biggest stadiums in college football and what makes them unique.

10. Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA

University of California, Los Angeles

Official Capacity 91,136

Opened: 1922

Record Attendance: 106,869 – 1973 Rose Bowl USC vs. OSU

The Rose Bowl is one of two stadiums on our list that are part of the National Register of Historic Places. Known as “the Granddaddy of them all,” the UCLA Bruins didn't start playing there until 1982. The stadium is unique in that it's a multi-sport venue owned by the city of Pasadena instead of the university. Originally, spectators arrived via a streetcar service, so parking wasn't an issue. However, traffic and parking are problematic today.

The Rose Bowl started the trend of using “bowl game” to describe post-season matchups. The Court of Champions is at the south end, featuring game records, coaches, MVPs, and statues of prominent sports figures. The 1922 locker room has been restored and is now a museum. The site has hosted five Super Bowl games and a College Football Playoff semi-final game every three years.

9. Sanford Stadium – Athens, GA

University of Georgia

Official Capacity: 92,746

Opened: 1929

Record Attendance: 93, 246 – 2019 UGA vs. Notre Dame

UGA was the first public university in the U.S., chartered in 1785. The story told is that UGA President Dr. Steadman V. Sanford was tired of playing the annual rivalry game at Georgia Tech every year because of the too-small field in Athens. Sanford Stadium opened in 1929. Longtime coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley was honored in 2019 with the naming of Dooley Field.

The Rose Bowl's rose hedges inspired the legendary UGA privet hedges. Six other SEC teams have since installed hedges, but UGA's are the only ones surrounding the field, which has always had natural grass. If you'd like to pay your respects to deceased UGAs – the bulldog mascot – they are interred in a mausoleum in the stadium's southwest corner. Before each kick, fans chant, “GOOOOOOO,” and immediately after the kick, finish with, “Dawgs! Sic 'em! Woof, Woof, Woof!”

8. Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX

University of Texas at Austin

Official Capacity: 100,119

Opened: 1924

Record Attendance: 105, 213 – 2022 Texas vs. Alabama

Everything is bigger in Texas, including this stadium in Austin and its name. Originally known as War Memorial Stadium in honor of Texans in WWI, the name changed to Memorial Stadium after WWII. By 1977, Texas Memorial Stadium was dedicated to honor all American war veterans. The 1996 change recognizes coach Darrell K. Roya, an Army vet who led UT to three national championships and 11 Southwest Conference titles.

Initially named after UT alum and benefactor Joe Jamail, the playing field name recognized Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams in a 2020 push for diversity. The Jamail family supported this name change. A statue erected at the stadium features Julius Whittier, the first Black football letterman. The stadium includes a memorial plaza honoring all veterans.

7. Bryant-Denny Stadium – Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama

Official Capacity: 101,821

Opened: 1929

Record Attendance: 101,821, 5 times. Most recent vs. LSU Nov. 0, 2019

Dr. George H. Denny, former university president, was Denny Field's namesake. Former player and coach Paul “Bear” Bryant was added to the stadium name in 1975, making him one of the few people to coach in a stadium named after them. The Crimson Tide played many games at Birmingham's Legion Field through the 1980s because it seated more spectators. That changed with a 1998 expansion, and the Tide played their last game at Legion Field in 2003.

The Walk of Champions includes monuments featuring Alabama's SEC title and National Championship teams. Five statues honor coaches who led the Tide to a national championship. Another figure features two Alabama players with jerseys numbered 18 and 92. 1892 was the first season of Alabama football. The Crimson Tide has won 18 national titles and 28 SEC titles.

6. Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, TN

University of Tennessee

Official Capacity: 101,915

Opened: 1921

Record Attendance: 109,061 – 2004 vs. University of Florida

Originally Watkins-Shields Field in honor of the couple who provided the initial building capital, Neyland Stadium was renamed in 1962 for former head coach and athletic director Gen. Robert R. Neyland. The end zone's iconic orange and white checkerboard pattern appeared in 1964. The design disappeared in 1968 thanks to artificial turf but returned in 1989 and has been present since. A bluetick coonhound named Smoky leads the Vols onto the field.

Expect to hear “Rocky Top,” Tennessee's unofficial fight song, roughly 40-50 times during a game. Neyland Stadium is on the Tennessee River's banks, an excellent spot for fans to tie up boats and tailgate before the game. The “Vol Navy” tradition started in 1962 when a broadcaster avoided stadium traffic by sailing to the game instead.

5. Tiger Stadium – Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana State University

Official Capacity: 102,321

Opened: 1924

Record Attendance: 102,321, 14 times – most recently 2022 vs. Alabama

Most experts agree that Tiger Stadium is the most challenging stadium for visiting teams due to the crowd's noise level. The fans are so enthusiastic that their reaction to a last-second winning touchdown in 1988 registered a legitimate earthquake on a seismograph in the nearby geological survey office.

In 1931, there was no state money for a stadium expansion, but there was money for new dorms. Officials built dorms in the stadium with seating on top of them. The dorms were occupied until the late 1980s. Citing heat and scheduling conflicts with nearby schools, the Tigers play regular night games and have traditionally played better at night.

4. Kyle Field – College Station, TX

Texas A&M

Official Capacity: 102,733

Opened: 1927

Record Attendance: 110,633 – 2014 vs. Ole Miss

The Aggies' Corps of Cadets named their stadium after 1899 grad and professor Edwin J. Kyle. However, this wasn't official until 1956. The mascot is a Collie named Reveille, known as “Miss Rev, the First Lady of Aggieland.” All Reveilles interred in an area outside the stadium have the amenity of a small electronic scoreboard nearby so they can keep up with their Aggies.

If you're sitting in the west deck, be prepared. Fans link arms and sway in unison when singing the Aggie War Hymn, causing the entire deck to sway. Of interest is The Bernard C. Richardson Zone, home to the Ford Hall of Champions, the only sports museum that receives the majority of its funds from former athletes.

3. Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH

Ohio State University

Official Capacity: 102,780

Opened: 1922

Record Attendance: 1104,045 – 2016 vs. Michigan

The Buckeye's stadium is also on the National Register of Historic Places. When completed in 1922, it was the world's largest poured concrete structure, and school admin worried it wouldn't ever hit its 66,210-seat capacity. They had reason to worry; only 25,000 attended the stadium's first game. Fast forward to 2001, when leases on suites and club seats financed 80% of a $194 million refurb.

At kickoff, you'll witness fan coordination at its best. The south end yells, “O!” The east end yells, “H!” The north end follows with, “I!” and the west end finishes with, “O!” This continues until the kick. Immediately after the kick, all the fans shout, “O-H-I-O!”

2. Beaver Stadium – Penn State University Park

Penn State University

Official Capacity: 106,572

Opened: 1909 (ish)

Record Attendance: 110.889 – 2018 vs. OSU

New Beaver Field was named for Governor James A. Beaver in 1909. For expansion, the whole building was disassembled and reassembled in its current location in 1960. In 1978, stadium sections were cut and raised on hydraulic lifts to add seating.

The Nittany Lions have a fun student section called the “S-Zone.” Penn State Lion Ambassadors hand the students in a block of seats white or blue shirts. The white shirts are on the outside, while the blue-shirted students create a giant letter “S” in the middle.

1. Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan

Official Capacity: 107,601

Opened: 1927

Record Attendance: 115,109 – 2013 vs. Notre Dame

Nicknamed “The Big House,” Michigan Stadium is the third largest stadium worldwide. In 1930, it became the first stadium in the country to keep time with an electronic scoreboard. Wolverines are dedicated fans—Michigan holds the NCAA single-season average home attendance record of 112,252 fans per game, set in 2012.

A 1956 renovation brought the stadium capacity to 101,001. That extra seat was for then-athletic director Fritz Crisler. All capacity figures since have ended with an “01.” Be ready when the band plays the “Blues Brothers” theme song. Committed fans all stand and start a choreographed dance across the stadium.

The Ten Biggest Stadiums in College Football

Football games are no longer primarily attended by undergrads and faculty. College football is big business with a sometimes rabid fanbase. Generations of families have made game attendance part of their traditions, primarily in the South. Half of the ten biggest stadiums belong to the SEC—maybe it does “just mean more?”