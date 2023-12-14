10 of the Biggest Stadiums in the World

There is arguably no bigger spectacle than sport. What better way to deliver that spectacle than with an awe-inspiring stadium? These big-name venues house the athletes that dominate the sports we love.

The Biggest Stadiums in the World

With the high demand to watch sporting events in person, the need for high-capacity facilities also rose. You won’t believe how big some of them are! This is our list of some of the biggest stadiums in the world based on their capacity to seat spectators.

1. Narendra Modi Stadium

When you are the most populated country in the world, and you have a trendy sport in your country, you are required to have a big sports arena for your people. That’s why India has the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The beautiful arena is round and designed with almost zero blindspots, so whatever ticket you buy, you will have a great view. The capacity of Narendra Modi Stadium is 132,000 people, making it the biggest stadium in the world.

2. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium

Rungrado 1st of May Stadium is the second biggest stadium in the world. Don’t be disappointed if you haven’t heard of it. This sports arena is located in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. With a capacity of 114,000 spectators, this athletics stadium is officially the second largest in the world. It did have a capacity of 150,000, but it was reduced after renovations in 2014. Apart from athletics, it is also used for the annual Arirang Festival. It is a beautiful building built in the shape of a flower.

3. Michigan Stadium

The Big House, the other name under which the Michigan Stadium is known, is the home for a college football team called Michigan Wolverines. It is officially the third-biggest stadium in the world, with a capacity of 107,601 people. It has unbelievable capacity for a college football team—especially considering that soccer, a sport that is much more popular worldwide, often has much smaller stadiums.

4. Beaver Stadium

Another entry on the list of huge stadiums whose tenant is an American college football team is Beaver Stadium. This stadium is located in Pennsylvania. It hosts around 106,572 people and is the home ground for Penn State Nittany Lions.

If I continue the list like this, the next ten stadiums are all American football stadiums, which seems unfair, so we will skip them and move on to other stadiums worldwide. The full list, based on capacity, can be seen at the end of the article.

5. Melbourne Cricket Ground

As the name suggests, the Melbourne Cricket Ground is home to five cricket teams in Australia, an Australian football team, and four soccer clubs as well. That said, I have no idea how they decided to call it a cricket ground, but they come from the land down under. The stadium is in Melbourne, and it hosts 100,024 people.

6. Camp Nou



Camp Nou or Nou Camp, whichever you prefer, is home to F.C. Barcelona, a multiple-time Champions League winner and one of the most famous soccer clubs in the world. It is located in the city of Barcelona, Spain. It hosts 99,354 people, but in a soccer game versus Juventus in 1986, they managed to squeeze 120,000 people into the stadium.

7. First National Bank Stadium

The First National Bank Stadium, or FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg was built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup in South Africa. It is one of the biggest stadiums in the world, with a capacity of 94,736 seats. It is home to the South African national soccer team, the South African national rugby team, and a soccer club, Kaizer Chiefs F.C.

8. New Administrative Capital Stadium

Africa’s second-largest soccer stadium, and home of the Egypt national soccer team, is located in Cairo. New Administrative Capital Stadium has to be one of the most stunning new stadiums in the world. It is designed to look like the crown of Egypt’s former queen, Nefertiti. It has a capacity of 93,940.

9. Lusail Stadium

Lusail Stadium is another beautiful, large stadium. This enormous structure was built for the 2022 Soccer World Cup in Qatar. It hosted ten matches, including the final match between Argentina and France. It has a capacity of 92,000, but it will soon be reduced to 44,000 as part of the stadium isn’t permanent and was only used to host the World Cup.

10. Wembley Stadium

For all you soccer lovers out there, this is the one you will know. Wembley Stadium in London is one of the most famous soccer stadiums in the world. It is home to the English National Soccer team but hosts other events like rugby matches, Premier League matches, the FA Cup, and some motorsports. It hosted some events for the 2012 Olympic Games as well. It has a capacity of mindblowing 90,000 seats.

Complete Rankings Include More US Stadiums

While we listed a few American college football stadiums, we also wanted to highlight other stadiums worldwide with large spectator capacities. If we were truly ranking based on number of seats alone, this would be the following ranking: