Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase The Biggest Xbox Games of Early 2023

After months of frustration and anticipation, the first Xbox Developer_Direct gave fans a preview of upcoming Xbox games. It includes details on some of the hottest titles coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass in 2023, including Forza, Redfall, and more.

Today is the first of many future Xbox Developer_Direct events. Similar to the Nintendo Direct and Sony State of Play, these are designed to highlight upcoming games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.

Minecraft Legends

The Developer_Direct begins with a preview of Minecraft Legends. Developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, the action-strategy game emphasizes cooperation.

Each PVP world is procedurally generated, helping to keep things fresh. Players will have to endure the elements, as well as other players. Gameplay emphasizes the importance of combating enemies and ensuring everyone successfully does their job.

Minecraft Legends releases on April 18th, 2023, for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport

After the success of Forza Horizon 5 by Playground Games, the Forza Motorsport series from Turn 10 Studios returns with Forza Motorsport.

Over 500 cars at launch. Additionally, over 800 unique upgrades are available, with over 100 new additions.

One key highlight during the Xbox Developer_Direct is the focus on audio design. Turn ten promises that each car sounds unique and customized based on the upgrades you perform on the car. Forza Motorsport has always been in a league of its own visually. Now, the same focus is being spent on audio design.

At launch, Forza Motorsport will have 20 environments. This includes five locations new to Forza Motorsport. Kyalami in South Africa is one of the new locales. In addition, fully dynamic time of day and weather effects are making their Motorsport debut. Dynamic track temperatures and driving surfaces are also present.

A single-player campaign is also coming as well.

Forza Motorsport will release in 2023 for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.

The Xbox Developer_Direct Features A Suprise From Tango Gameworks

Developer Tango Gameworks, known for their work on Ghostwire: Tokyo, revealed their newest game: Hi-Fi Rush.

It's a massive departure for a studio best known for its work on horror games. Labeled as a rhythm action game, your moves and attacks help create a “living soundtrack.” In addition, players can use their combos to keep the musical beat going and do more damage.

Visually, the game incorporates a colorful and vibrant animated aesthetic. Levels take inspiration from various rock genres. Additionally, they feature epic boss battles with licensed music from “well-known artists.”

Hi-Fi Rush is available later today for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.

Elder Scrolls Online

The long-running MMORPG from Bethesda and ZeniMax Online Studios, the Elder Scrolls Online, reveals its new expansion: Necrom.

Set to release this June, it features a new playable class: the magic-based Arcanist. In addition, Necrom takes place in eastern Morrowind, which has not been featured in an Elder Scrolls game since 1994.

Finally, all past paid expansion chapters are now available free of charge to all players.

Elder Scrolls Online and all its chapters are available without a subscription on consoles, PC, Mac, and Game Pass.

Redfall

Finally, we get a long-awaited dive into Redfall, the upcoming shooter from Arkane Austin.

The open-world game is Arkane's largest environment ever developed. The Xbox Developer_Direct focuses on key points of interest that lie within Redfall. From there, we get into a gameplay demonstration highlighting a vampire enemy: the Shroud. Shrouds can cover the area in darkness and disorient their enemies. They're also able to slide underneath terrain to avoid damage.

Gameplay continues as the player character completes an objective. But it comes at a cost. We're given a glimpse at some of the more powerful enemies before the video cuts to highlight some available side missions.

These demonstrations showcase how players must use different strategies to complete their missions. It's not just about strategic gunplay; you'll also have to deal with supernatural enemies.

Redfall will release for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass on May 2nd.

Wrapping Up the First Xbox Developer_Direct

That does it for Xbox's first Developer_Direct! 2023 is an important year for Microsoft and Bethesda, and the games previewed are just the tip of the iceberg. We'll have a Starfield exclusive Developer Direct in the future. Plus, there are more games actively in development for team Xbox.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.