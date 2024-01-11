Bill Belichick Out as Patriots Head Coach
Bill Belichick, celebrated head coach of the New England Patriots, has officially announced he’s parting ways with the team after an impressive 24 seasons. Sources within the NFL say that the decision was a mutual one on the part of Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, concluding a historic collaboration that resulted in six Super Bowl victories.
Belichick's departure comes after a notably hard season for the Patriots. Like their past performances in the 2022 and 2020 seasons, the former Super Bowl champs ended the year with a disappointing 4-13 record, marking the team’s worst season in three decades.
Belichick's Past Achievements with the Patriots
According to The Athletic, following the end of the 2023 season, Belichick and Kraft met multiple times to discuss Belichick’s future with the Patriots. While discussions between them were professional, both parties mutually agreed to go their separate ways, ending Belichick’s tenure with a team he helped guide to a total of nine Super Bowl games.
Belichick’s past contributions to the Patriots speak for themselves. Joining the organization in 2000, Belichick quickly became one of the most celebrated head coaches in the NFL. Under his leadership, he transformed the Patriots into one of the league’s most elite teams, as evidenced by their six Super Bowl triumphs, tying with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most wins in Super Bowl history.
While the Patriots enjoyed repeated success from 2001 until 2018, the team’s efforts began to wane following the departure of several high-profile players, including Rob Gronkowski and, most especially, Tom Brady, the all-star quarterback that Belichick repeatedly relied on every season.
What This Means For the Future
As a result of the decision, Belichick, 71, is now free to pursue his next position with another NFL team. Expert sources strongly suspect the decorated coach will sign with the Atlanta Falcons, whose previous head coach Arthur Smith has only recently been let go after an underwhelming 2023 season.
Senior officials at the Patriots will also have to search for a new talent to succeed Belichick's place as head coach. Sources close to the team believe the Patriots are currently eyeing Jerod Mayo, the team's inside linebackers coach, as a potential shoo-in for the job. Mayo’s time with the organization dates back to 2008, when he played for the Patriots as a linebacker until retiring following the 2015 season. In 2019, Mayo formally rejoined the team as an assistant coach under Belichick, cultivating a favorable relationship with his prestigious head coach.
