Bill Cosby Faces Serious Backlash After Announcing New ‘Comeback’ Tour

If Bill Cosby thought life was going to return to ‘normal' after his conviction was overturned in 2021, thanks to a deal he made with then-District Attorney Bruce Castor. In exchange for not being prosecuted in an assault case, Cosby agreed to testify in a civil suit brought by the same victim of the assault case.

Because Cosby had a written agreement with a former D.A. his charges were overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and subsequently released from prison. At the time of his release, he was two years into a 3-10 year sentence.

Feeling vindicated, Cosby announced he was ready for a ‘comeback' tour in 2023. Plans for his tour hit social media and people had thoughts to share with the disgraced comedian.

Twitter user @Pizza_Dad shared a short clip to show he felt about Cosby's proposed comedy tour.

All of us when Bill Cosby tour tickets go on sale pic.twitter.com/FH6ogowbjt — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) December 28, 2022

@DArmstrong44 had some advice for anyone thinking about buying tickets for Cosby's comeback tour.

To anyone thinking about buying Bill Cosby 2023 Tour tickets: pic.twitter.com/2CfCnN3Gho — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) December 28, 2022

@BrooklynBoyB thought ‘Black Twitter' might have an opinion on Bill Cosby's tour.

Black Twitter seeing Bill Cosby goin on tour trending pic.twitter.com/xIj1cDGHCo — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) December 29, 2022

Replying to RapTV, @princethemack thought it prudent to warn everyone.

Cover your drinks 🥃🍹 — PrincetheMack🎙 (@princethemack) December 29, 2022

User @3X3AnimalStyle thinks a cup of ‘puddin pop' might be key.

leave a cup of puddin pop on your doorstep and you'll be safe — Ranch 99 Problems (@3x3AnimalStyle) December 29, 2022

@bray_lo23 wants to know what sort of tour Cosby's planning.

Tour of what? Every bar/club in America? Foh — Lakers101 (@bray_lo23) December 28, 2022

@JohnnyCooper64 thinks Activision might show up.

Activision will be attending pic.twitter.com/LygUouzZzR — Johnny Cooper (@JohnnyCooper64) December 28, 2022

@PreciTucker hopes the announcement is fake.

PLEASE tell me this is fake! The man is damn near dying and nearly blind AND he has so many accusations against him! WHOSE IDEA WAS THIS!!!! — Precious Tucker (@PreciTucker) December 29, 2022

User @LeoDavi75839294 ‘can't wait to see him.'

Good deal. Can't wait to see him. 👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿 — ADL Hates Black People (@LeoDavi75839294) December 29, 2022

@YPYD_5 thinks ‘this is gonna be good.'

Oh this is gonna be good pic.twitter.com/9d0JP3Sdkk — ₉⁹₉ 🪬 (@YPYD_5) December 28, 2022

@Lampoostt thinks no one cares.

@barretvhersh thinks there's no way anyone will buy a ticket, ‘Right?'

No way people actually buy a ticket? Right? — BΛRRΞTT (@barrettvhersh) December 28, 2022

User @revydoe1 wants some VIP passes.

getting VIP passes for me and my homies — revydoe (@revydoe1) December 28, 2022

@johneeblaizeKC wants to know if advertising nursing homes will be part of the tour.

For what? Advertising nursing homes? — ☆꧁✬ʝօɦռɛɛ ɮʟǟɨʐɛ✬꧂☆ (@johneeblaizeKC) December 28, 2022

@MJsLoveSlave wants to know who's going to show up.

Who is going to see him? Street Pharmacists? pic.twitter.com/cjpXex52QR — Tiffeny Luvs MJ & 3T (@MJsLoveSlave) December 28, 2022

@ANTMEND97 wasn't the only one to speculate on a tour title.

It’s called the roofie tour, no joke 🤣 — Tony (@ANTMEND97) December 28, 2022

Despite having his sentence overturned, the court of public opinion isn't cutting Bill Cosby any slack. His reputation may be irrevocably tarnished by the 2018 conviction that got him a prison term.

A documentary, The Case Against Cosby, was also released recently about the women who spoke out against the disgraced actor and comedian. And even if he's ready for a ‘comeback tour' that doesn't mean people are necessarily ready to listen to anything he has to say.

This article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.