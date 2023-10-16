Bill Ford’s Plea for Resolution in UAW Strike: ‘America Loses, Many Jobs Will Be Lost’

Negotiations have been going back and forth between Ford Motor Co. and the United Auto Workers (UAW) ever since the strike began in September 2023. Ford has continued to make increasingly reasonable offers to the UAW and has only been met with rejection.

Now, Bill Ford, the company's Executive Chairman, has asked the UAW to end this strike and accept a deal to complete this historic strike. In a speech delivered during contract negotiations, Ford expressed that the strike jeopardized the company's ability to invest in the future and hurt the nation's competitiveness in the automotive industry.

The strike's primary focus is high wage demands, which seem to be unmeetable by Ford. Earlier this week, Ford announced that they had offered the highest they could afford, and now, Bill Ford is pleading with the UAW to accept.

High Stakes and High Costs

Bill Ford made a good point when he pointed out that the escalating labor cost gives the company very little wiggle room to make investments in the future, especially as the automotive industry is at a key point in transitioning to electric vehicle (EV) production.

This strike and the demands for higher wages come at an unfortunate time for the company as they are already working to keep their competitive hold on the EV market.

Ford implied in his speech that if the company doesn't get back to work quickly, they are going to lose ground to competitors, which will result in job losses and a negative impact on the American auto industry.

Will The UAW Cave?

This strike has been going on since September 15th, and last week, an additional 8,700 union members from Ford's most profitable plant in the world, the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, joined in on the strike.

The UAW's President, Shawn Fain, stance is that the Big Detroit Three automakers are making bank off of the union workers, and it's time for the workers to get their piece of the pie.

While Ford says that they have given repeated offers, Fain disagreed and said that, “We’ve been very patient working with the company on this,” he said in a video. “They have not met expectations, they’re not even coming to the table on it.”