Bill Gates Buying Land Threatening Small Farms, New Book Alleges

The book Controligarchs, published last month by bestselling journalist Seamus Bruner, alleges that Bill Gates' acquisition of American farmland primarily benefits his wealth rather than the environment. The book asserts that the billionaire's investments in fertilizers and plant-based meats, touted to reduce carbon emissions, have minimal impact while adversely affecting everyday Americans.

Allegations in the Book

In his book, Bruner delves into the influence wielded by billionaires such as Bill Gates, illustrating how their immense wealth controls the mechanisms that shape the daily lives of ordinary Americans.

Bruner highlights global farmers' discontent following the push to outlaw traditional, cost-effective crop fertilizers. He emphasizes that limitations on these fertilizers, which are claimed to lead to farmers' financial ruin, were enforced only, “after Gates and his buddies had secured the intellectual property for the replacement fertilizers.”

Bruner continues, “For more than a decade, as he was targeting the fertilizer industry, Bill Gates has also been quietly buying up large swaths of American farmland.” The book shines a spotlight on controversial farmland investments by Gates

Largest Private Farmland Owner in the U.S.

As the largest private owner of farmland, Bill Gates' investments have always raised eyebrows.

In September 2022, Gates’ purchase of over 2,000 acres of prime North Dakota farmland via a group connected to Gates evoked strong feelings in the former North Dakota Commissioner of Agriculture, Sarah Vogel. At the time, she said, “In North Dakota, no one — and no corporation — is above the law. Not even Bill Gates.”

North Dakota still has anti-corporate farmland laws on the books, created to safeguard family farms during the Great Depression. However, Gates’ land purchase was approved.

In response to a question on his 11th Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionately acquire?” Gates responded, “My investment team bought the farmland. It is less than .1% of all U.S. farmland because the ownership is so diverse. We invest in the farms to raise productivity. Some are near cities and might end up having other uses.”

Farmland as an Investment

Bill Gates is not the only one exploiting this area.

Farmland investing has a long history of producing stable returns, thanks to farmland values increasing, as well as the profit from the cash crops.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City published its latest report in Aug 2023 titled, “Farmland Values Stay Resilient as Farm Economy Moderates.” The report mentions strength in farm real estate values persisted in the second quarter despite some moderation in the farm economy and higher interest rates.

The global population has been increasing, and the demand for food has been steadily growing. A meta-analysis of projected global food demand by Nature indicates the total global food demand is expected to increase by 35% to 56% between 2010 and 2050. It will have a significant impact on agricultural markets.

Farmers worldwide need to boost crop production by expanding the amount of farmland devoted to agriculture or increasing productivity on existing agricultural properties.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), net farm income, a broad measure of profits, reached $183 billion in 2022, increasing by $42.9 billion (30%) from 2021.

Investors are attracted to farmland due to its low correlation with the stock market's volatility. This makes it an exceptional tool for diversifying portfolios.

Food is not a discretionary item on any budget, giving farmers pricing power for their crops. Farmland increases in value when agricultural products increase. That makes farmland well-suited to retain value over time, even during recessions or inflationary environments.

The Lure of Alternative Assets

Billionaires and high-net-worth endowment funds have always diversified their investments from stocks and bonds into alternative assets.

In a 2014 letter to investors, Warren Buffet described farmland as an investment with “no downside and potentially substantial upside.” Large institutional investors have favored farmland for a long time. The top U.S. university endowment funds have invested billions in cropland and other real estate investments.

Federal tax regulations stipulate that most private foundations must spend a minimum of 5% of their net assets annually to maintain their tax-exempt status. But universities are excluded from this mandate. Their investment income also does not face the 15% federal capital gains tax.

Undoubtedly that bolsters the financialization of farmland.

Although Bill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the U.S., other billionaires are also landowners. Billionaire media mogul Ted Turner owns 2 million acres, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has amassed 420,000 acres.

Examining the Impact of Financialization on Agriculture

The way farmland is used as a part of the multibillion-dollar portfolios for wealthy institutions and billionaires should not be overlooked. Not only does it signify an ever-growing concentration of wealth at the top, but it’s especially troubling since it’s tied to controlling a vital food source.

As early as 1980, U.S. Senate hearings were convened, sparked by worries over the implications for American agriculture due to the investment of pension funds in farmland.

Senator Gaylord Nelson voiced his concerns that the escalating price of farmland could make it almost impossible to start farming. “We will then replace the system of dispersed ownership of farmland by those who till the soil and plan to hand it on to their children with ownership by investors, speculators, and institutions interested in maximizing their economic gain.”

The USDA granted funds to Madeleine Fairbairn to study “farmland financialization.” Her research concluded that land allows institutional investors to diversify their risk while earning a respectable profit. However, for the small farmers, it's their very livelihood. The land is essential to farmers, indigenous peoples, and rural communities. It provides them with food security, pride, and cultural identity.

Although Gates owns a small percentage of American farmland, the quantity he holds should be a cause for concern. With time, as more and more investors regard farmland as a regular financial asset class, the price of farmland might fluctuate dramatically. We cannot allow these precious resources to become tools in an investment arsenal used by wealthy institutions without a thought for those whose lives depend upon them.

This article was produced by Financial Freedom Countdown and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.