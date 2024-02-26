Bill Goldberg’s Greatest Pro Wrestling Matches of All Time

Bill Goldberg remains one of the most polarizing figures in the wrestling industry. A major star on WCW television before his transition to WWE in 2003, Goldberg achieved breakout success during his time in each promotion, thanks in large part to his dominating offense, his impressive physique, and his lengthy undefeated streaks.

Though some fans might characterize his in-ring style as predictable, limited, and–at the very worst–dangerous, Goldberg’s career highlights speak for themselves, as seen with his several world title reigns and his 2018 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

1. Goldberg vs. Scott Steiner (Fall Brawl 2000)

Perhaps the final great match ever featured in WCW, Goldberg’s Fall Brawl 2000 battle against Scott Steiner also ranks as the best match in either wrestler’s career. Despite the grating appearance of Vince Russo at ring-side, Goldberg and Steiner beat each other senseless with numerous high-impact moves.

Smashing each other through tables, slamming each other with suplexes, and bashing each other over the head with chairs and baseball bats, the finished match lives on as Goldberg’s definitive best performance.

2. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 33)

A fitting redemption for both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar after their disastrous WrestleMania XX clash, Goldberg and Lesnar managed to satisfy everyone’s expectations with their electric showdown at WrestleMania 33.

Rather than grappling in an endless series of lock-ups, the Beast and the Myth laid each other out with an unending storm of suplexes and spears, forever erasing their disappointing 2004 rivalry from everyone’s memory.

3. Goldberg vs. “Diamond” Dallas Page (Halloween Havoc 1998)

A match often cited by Goldberg as one of his personal favorites, reigning WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg took on “Diamond” Dallas Page at Halloween Havoc 1998.

Pitting two of WCW’s biggest stars against one another in an all-out war, this pay-per-view match ensured yet another exciting addition to Goldberg’s expansive undefeated streak, with D.D.P. falling victim to Goldberg’s unremitting might.

4. Goldberg vs. “Diamond” Dallas Page (WCW Monday Nitro 1999)

The epic rematch for their earlier Halloween Havoc encounter, Goldberg challenged “Diamond” Dallas for the World Heavyweight Championship on the April 19 edition of Monday Nitro. With Page cementing his heel turn and leveling Goldberg with several brutal chair shots to the leg, the bout had an air of unpredictability to it that viewers had seldom seen in most other Goldberg matches.

5. Goldberg vs. The Rock (Backlash 2003)

Two years after WCW folded in 2001, Goldberg made his long-awaited debut for WWE, entering into a feud with The Rock following WrestleMania XIX. A fantasy match fans could only have dreamed of in the years prior, The Rock helped Goldberg look like a legitimate world-class athlete in his first match at Backlash 2003, ensuring Goldberg’s successful transition to WWE in the process.

6. Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho (Bad Blood 2003)

In spite of their genuine ill feelings for each other, Goldberg and Chris Jericho set aside their emotions when it came to their match at Bad Blood 2003. A satisfying clash of styles, each wrestler got the most exciting performance possible out of their competitor, with Goldberg doubling down on his raw strength, and Jericho opting for a mix of high-flying and technical maneuvers.

7. Goldberg vs. Hollywood Hogan (WCW Monday Nitro 1998)

The crowning moment in Goldberg’s early career came with his first world title victory over Hollywood Hogan on the July 6, 1998 edition of Monday Nitro. With the entire arena clamoring to their feet in avid applause, Goldberg completed his momentous climb to the top of the WCW roster, defeating Hogan and solidifying his place as the company’s franchise player.

8. Goldberg vs. Sting (WCW Monday Nitro 1998)

No two wrestlers personified WCW quite like Sting or Bill Goldberg. Homegrown talents of different generations, the night Sting and Goldberg locked up on the September 14, 1998 edition of Nitro, audiences waited with bated breath to see who might emerge victorious. As it happened, Hollywood Hogan’s sudden interference prevented the Stinger from becoming the first man to defeat Goldberg in a clean finish.

9. Goldberg vs. Raven (WCW Monday Nitro 1998)

Perhaps the best match of Raven’s WCW tenure, the former ECW talent went head to head with Goldberg on the April 20, 1998 episode of Monday Nitro. The first genuine threat to Goldberg’s streak, Raven tossed everything he had against Goldberg, striking him with steel chairs and even calling for The Flock to interfere on his behalf. Try as he might, Raven ended up as just one more tally on Goldberg’s growing undefeated streak.

10. Goldberg vs. Triple H vs. Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Kevin Nash vs. Chris Jericho (SummerSlam 2003)

By all rights, Goldberg should have won the Elimination Chamber world title match at SummerSlam 2003. Featuring one of Goldberg’s most punishing outings, Goldberg demolished almost every major participant in the match, eliminating Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Randy Orton without breaking a sweat. Of course, Triple H’s backstage influence prevented the Myth from walking away the champ, with the Game once again cheating his way to victory.

11. Goldberg vs. Scott Hall (Souled Out 1999)

Seeking revenge against Scott Hall for his momentous loss at Starrcade 1998, Goldberg faced off against the founding n.W.o member at Souled Out 1999. With Hall’s stun gun hanging over the ring, each man fought tooth and nail for a chance to retrieve the cattle prod before the other. Outsmarting his longtime WCW rival, the Myth got his just desserts against Hall, redeeming his previous loss at Starrcade one month prior.

12. Goldberg vs. Bret Hart (Starrcade 1999)

As most diehard wrestling fans know, Bret Hart and Goldberg have their fair share of personal issues stemming from that nasty Goldberg thrust kick that ended Hart’s career. Yet even then, most of the Hitman and the Myth’s matches earned standout attention from fans, including their aforementioned encounter at Starrcade 1999. If nothing else, viewers should make an effort to watch it if only to better understand Hart’s continued frustration with Goldberg’s work in the ring.

13. Goldberg vs. Bam Bam Bigelow (SuperBrawl IX)

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? To learn the answer, just hit play on Goldberg’s SuperBrawl IX battle against Bam Bam Bigelow. The ultimate contest between two of the biggest men in 1990s wrestling, Goldberg somehow withstood the punishing offense Bigelow dished out, ushering in yet another massive victory in his career.

14. Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious (Halloween Havoc 1999)

The first of two matches that Goldberg participated in, Halloween Havoc 1999 saw Goldberg take on the reigning United States Champion Sid Vicious before challenging Sting for the World Heavyweight Championship. Though assaulted by Scott Hall and Kevin Nash while making his entrance, Goldberg managed to brutalize Vicious for a majority of the match, capturing the U.S. Championship by referee stoppage.

15. Goldberg vs. Saturn (Spring Stampede 1998)

As an extension of his ongoing 1998 rivalry with Raven, Goldberg squared up against several of Raven’s followers in The Flock, including Saturn at Spring Stampede. To everyone’s surprise, Saturn got in plenty of offensive maneuvers against Goldberg, leveling the Myth with a series of chops, kicks, and technical suplexes. Try as he might, though, not even Raven’s most loyal lieutenant could do anything to slow down Goldberg’s superhuman momentum.

16. Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (Crown Jewel 2021)

After their earlier SummerSlam match, Goldberg returned to once again challenge Bobby Lashley to a match–this time at Crown Jewel 2021. Taking advantage of the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation, Goldberg and Lashley battered each other down with a ceaseless flurry of high-impact moves. Just when it seemed things couldn’t get more violent or unpredictable, Goldberg delivered a thunderous spear onto Lashley from the entrance ramp, sending both competitors down to the floor below.

17. Goldberg vs. Kevin Nash (Starrcade 1998)

Starrcade 1998 marked a formal end to Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak in WCW. Attempting to defend his World Heavyweight Championship from Kevin Nash, Goldberg instead met with his first singles defeat in the company (thanks to some critical outside help from Nash’s partner, Scott Hall). Despite his loss, the fact that it took a literal cattle prod to the chest to put Goldberg away somehow managed to make Goldberg look all the more unstoppable a wrestler.

18. Goldberg vs. Sting (Halloween Havoc 1999)

After winning the United States Championship from Sid Vicious earlier in the night, Goldberg went on to answer an open challenge for Sting’s World Heavyweight Championship to close Halloween Havoc 1999. Despite lasting a mere three minutes–a longer contest, by Goldberg’s standards–Goldberg’s surprise victory over Sting rounded out the pay-per-view in the most unexpected way possible.

19. Goldberg vs. Triple H (Survivor Series 2003)

Goldberg’s 2003 feud with Triple H came loaded with its fair share of underwhelming moments, including Goldberg’s disappointing defeat to the Game at SummerSlam. At Survivor Series 2003, however, the entire rivalry paid off in full, with the Myth managing to defeat Triple H and win his first world title in WWE. Overcoming constant interference from Evolution, Goldberg walked away from the pay-per-view with the last laugh, the Big Gold Belt hanging from his waist in glorious victory.

20. Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler (SummerSlam 2019)

Like most wrestling legends, Goldberg has the unfortunate habit of burying up-and-coming stars in WWE, as evidenced with his rapid victories over Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, and Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019. Yet even then, fans couldn’t help but admire Ziggler for his courageous effort against Goldberg–despite the match ending with another humiliating defeat for poor old Dolph.