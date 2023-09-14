Bill Maher Called Out by WGA for Restarting ‘Real Time’ During WGA Strike

Bill Maher announced that his HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher will resume filming despite the ongoing WGA strike. The announcement comes just days after Drew Barrymore received heated criticism for resuming her talk show.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Maher writes, “Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing. It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns. Despite some assistance from me, much of the staff is struggling mightily. We all were hopeful this would come to an end after Labor Day, but that day has come and gone, and there still seems to be nothing happening. I love my writers, I am one of them, but I’m not prepared to lose an entire year and see so many below-the-line people suffer so much. I will honor the spirit of the strike by not doing a monologue, desk piece, New Rules or editorial, the written pieces that I am so proud of on Real Time.”

The Writers Guild of America Is “Disappointed” with Maher

Real Time with Bill Maher first aired on HBO in 2003. The show opens with a monologue by Maher, followed by an interview with a guest, and then a political and media discussion with a group of usually three panelists. The last episode — episode 13 of season 21 — aired on April 28. Maher continues in his X post, “I’ll say it upfront to the audience: the show I will be doing without my writers will not be as good as our normal show, full stop. But the heart of the show is an off-the-cuff panel discussion that aims to cut through the bull—t and predictable partisanship, and that will continue. The show will not disappoint.”

Variety reports on a statement posted by the WGA on Instagram. “Bill Maher’s decision to go back on the air while his Guild is on strike is disappointing,” reads the post. “If he goes forward with his plan, he needs to honor more than ‘the spirit of the strike.’ Bill Maher is obligated as a WGA member to follow the strike rules and not perform any writing services. It is difficult to imagine how Real Time with Bill Maher can go forward without a violation of WGA strike rules taking place. WGA will be picketing this show.”

Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing. It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 14, 2023

At the time of this writing, Max has yet to announce a return date for Real Time.